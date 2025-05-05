Atlanta Metro State College Taps Skip Vaughan as Speaker

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC) is proud to announce that Skip Vaughan, retired distinguished PepsiCo business executive, community leader, and immediate past Chair of the AMC Foundation Board, will serve as the keynote speaker for the College’s 2025 Commencement Exercise.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the Physical Education Complex on the Atlanta Metropolitan State College campus. Trailblazer graduates and their guests, faculty, staff, students and alumni will gather to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025.

Mr. Vaughan brings nearly three decades of leadership experience, having most recently served as Vice President & General Manager for Pepsi’s Georgia Market. Known for his “Georgia Loves Dew” campaign and dedication to community service, he has served on multiple local boards and was recently honored with AMSC’s Celebration of Leadership Award. A native of Virginia, Mr. Vaughan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

“Skip Vaughan exemplifies leadership, perseverance, and service,” said AMSC President Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers. “He is an inspiring role model for our graduates.”

Mr. Vaughan has made an indelible mark on the institution through a myriad of contributions that exemplify his unwavering support of AMSC. His philanthropy and pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of the PepsiCo Uplift Scholarship, highlights his commitment to fostering educational opportunities and student success. Furthermore, he has supported both the enhancement of the Trailblazer student experience and enrichment of campus life, visibility and resources.

As part of the week-long Blazin’ Commencement celebration, festivities include musical trivia, a random dance play, a pre-graduation barbecue, and cap-decorating party. The ceremony will include graduates from summer and fall 2024, and spring 2025.

For more information about AMSC’s 2025 Commencement, visit www.atlm.edu.

About Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Established in 1974, Atlanta Metropolitan State College is a state college of the University System of Georgia offering bachelors and associate degrees as well as certificates. AMSC is fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Atlanta Metropolitan State College provides educational access to a diverse student population and fosters a positive growth environment through student-focused teaching, quality support services, and community engagement.