Sean “Diddy” Combs has a lot of nervous energy roiling inside of him as his federal trial gets underway in the Southern District of New York.

The beleaguered Bad Boy boss actually spoke up in court to inform the judge that he had a case of nerves.

Diddy to judge: ‘I’m a little nervous’

The toppled titan of hip hop told the judge on Monday, May 5, “I’m sorry, your Honor, I’m a little nervous.”

As TMZ reported, the judge initially rejected Diddy’s request for a brief bathroom break, even though the trial was 90 minutes into the jury selection process.

However, after Diddy informed the judge that he was nervous, he relented and allowed the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper to go to the bathroom.

Diddy facing possible life sentence

There is reason for angst and anxiety. Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is found guilty of the three federal felonies levied against him: racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The music mogul has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty in court as the U.S. Department of Justice prepares to lay out its case against him.

The judge hopes that jury selection can be wrapped up in three days.