Larsa Pippen seemingly just exited the whirlwind romance with Marcus Jordan when her new boyfriend Jeff Coby announced the two are getting hitched.

Coby, a former professional basketball player for a plethora of overseas teams, was walking with Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, through the South Beach section of Miami Beach, Fla.

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby are official

As a battery of paparazzi took aim at the celebrity couple, Coby leveraged the platform to announce to the world that he and Pippen are going to get married.

This bit of news will certainly amplify Pippen’s storyline as a cast member of the “Real Housewives of Miami,” which recently premiered season 7.

Jeff Coby gives timeline for marriage

Coby stated the couple will be married in November.

“It’s going to be a beautiful marriage,” Coby blurted out without being solicited for comments, according to TMZ, without providing any details.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were set to marry in 2024

It was just a year ago that Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, were talking about getting married.

Of course, the couple split up, with Pippen accusing the younger Jordan of sending threatening text messages to her following their turbulent breakup.

Who is Jeff Coby?

Coby was a prized high school standout in Florida before moving onto the Ivy League and averaging a paltry 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds at Columbia University as a freshman. He graduated with a 3.0 GPA in history and sociology.

He was later drafted into the NBA and played in the G League, the NBA’s minor league organization. Afterwards, Coby played in the European leagues, mostly in Spain, before returning to the U.S. and played for the minor league teams of the Knicks and Spurs.

As a Haitian-American — both his parents were born in the country before moving to the States — Coby’s latest basketball venture was with the Haitian national team.