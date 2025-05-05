Mo’Nique taunts Shannon Sharpe about sex scandal

Comedienne Mo’Nique reiterated on stage that she warned Shannon Sharpe to stay away from young White girls. And if you viewed her on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast last year, she did just that.

The caustic comic made an appearance on Katt Williams’ “Heaven on Earth” tour stop in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday when she made the auditorium explode with this scathing one liner:

Mo’Nique says ‘I told you so’

“Yes, I told that n—a Shannon Sharpe, leave them white b—-s alone,” she barked.

Fans of Mo’Nique remember the Soul Plane star admonishing the NFL Hall of Famer, who was working on ESPN’s “First Take,” for chasing after young women in general.

Mo’Nique told Shannon Sharpe to date older women

“You better take your old a– and get somebody that love you,” she instructed Sharpe last year.

“Shannon need him old fat gal who can bake good cakes,” Mo’Nique continued. “Make some smothered turkey wings, who going to rub his feet at the night time… and going to have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night.”

Sharpe laughed uncomfortably and shifted in his seat on the couch as Mo’Nique continued to lay into him.

“You don’t need no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl… take your a– and get you old b—h out there that can love you old…You’re trying to hang out with these young b***es, and you can’t do it.”

Shannon Sharpe had to step down from ESPN after the scandal broke

Sharpe was humiliated on a national scale in April 2025, when the 20-year-old woman, who was identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed a $50 million lawsuit alleging sexual assault on two occasions along with physical violence.

The former Denver Broncos tight end exacerbated the debacle when his legal team alerted the media that Sharpe offered $10 million during negotiations to make the situation go away. But Jane Doe turned down the offer and instead turned to famed attorney Tony Buzbee to try to get five times that amount.

The Houston-based Buzbee is known for the class-action lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, though the latter suit was famously dismissed.

In response, Sharpe has vehemently and categorically denied Ms. Doe’s allegations. He dismissed the civil suit as a “shakedown” and “extortion attempt,” and plans to file a countersuit against Ms. Doe and Buzbee.

However, the case is so explosive and salacious that Sharpe was forced to take an indefinite hiatus from “First Take.” He claims he will return to the popular morning sports show during the NFL preseason in August 2025. It remains to be seen if his indeterminate moratorium will become a permanent separation from ESPN.