Protect your smile this summer: Limit sugary drinks now

By Dr. Maxmillian Chambers, D.D.S.

Summer can be a great time to establish and reinforce good oral hygiene habits. As a dentist, I also emphasize the importance of limiting sugary drinks, which can significantly impact our children’s overall health and well-being.

The hidden dangers of sugar-sweetened beverages

Research shows that a significant portion of the added sugars in our diets come from sugary drinks like regular soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened teas and flavored coffees. Excess consumption of too much sugar has been associated with an increase in chronic conditions and diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay.

A Los Angeles County-wide survey found that African American children have twice the rate of sugary drink consumption compared to White and Asian children. Untreated tooth decay can negatively affect overall health and quality of life. Reducing the consumption of sugary drinks is essential for enhancing our children’s oral health and well-being, setting them up for healthier, more active summers.

Prioritizing oral health this summer

This summer, let’s prioritize stepping up our oral health game in a few easy steps:

Drink more water: Enhance water’s appeal by adding slices of fruits like lemons, berries, or cucumbers.

Explore healthier options: Encourage your family to substitute one sugary drink daily with a healthier choice, like sparkling water with a splash of 100% fruit juice or homemade iced herbal tea.

Promote healthy eating habits: Talk to your children about the importance of a balanced diet. Encourage them to choose water, milk, or 100% fruit juice over sugar-sweetened beverages. Pack lunches and snacks that include fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote better oral health.

Reinforce oral hygiene routine: Make sure your child brushes their teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and flosses daily. Consider using a timer to ensure they brush for the recommended two minutes. Also, remember to schedule dental appointments before the school year begins!

The role of parents and caregivers

Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in shaping children’s habits and behaviors. Integrating oral health into our summer activities can help prepare them for a successful and healthy year. Schedule a dental check-up today because good oral health is not just about preventing cavities – it’s about making sure our children have the confidence and comfort to focus on their studies and enjoy their school experience to the fullest.

Visit UncoverHealthyHabits.com to learn more about healthier drink choices, including Berry-Blasted Water or Cucumber Mint Breeze. Remember, small changes, like limiting sugary drinks, add up over time and can positively affect your family’s health.

As a CalFresh Champion Fellow, Dr. Chambers is dedicated to promoting oral health and educating communities about the impact of dietary and drink choices on dental care. Dr. Chambers integrates oral health with public health initiatives to improve nutrition and health outcomes in underserved communities.