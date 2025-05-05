Toxic love: How plastic is breaking hearts

Filmmaker Dr. Ric Mathis, known for his cinematic storytelling and cultural impact, returns with a bold new project: Heartbeat. The docuseries goes beyond symptoms to expose the systemic and environmental culprits behind heart disease in the Black community. Shot on location along Atlanta’s Beltline, the series pulses with urgency, empathy, and a mission to heal.

The series begins with a deeply personal note, Mathis recounting his near-death experience with a Widowmaker heart attack in November 2024. “I wasn’t supposed to survive,” he says in the opening episode. “But movement saved me. Now I’m moving with purpose.”

Joining him on this journey is Dr. Amsu, a natural health expert and outspoken critic of modern medical practices. More than a healer, Dr. Amsu Anpu is the father of hip-hop artist 21 Savage, adding a multigenerational lens to the health conversation. His on-camera insights reveal how silent killers, like cooking oils, root canals, and now plastics, have infiltrated Black homes and diets with devastating consequences.

Science supports these claims. Rolling out’s April feature, Black Hearts at Risk from Common Household Plastics by Tega Egwabor, exposed how phthalates, bisphenols, and PFAS, chemicals in everything from takeout containers to vinyl flooring, are now directly linked to cardiovascular disease. And due to systemic inequality, Black neighborhoods remain the most exposed and the least protected.

Heartbeat portrays gripping testimonies:

Les Brown – Legendary motivational speaker with six stents in his heart. Marian experienced heart failure just after delivering her fourth child. Steve, whose heart was on ice for 20 hours, lived to tell the tale. Shelly , who held her newborn baby Brianna through a seven-day fight for life. Manson was given less than a month’s notice before undergoing open-heart surgery. Emmanuel , whose heart attack was mistaken for a dry cough — until love and urgency saved him.



But Heartbeat isn’t just about survival; it’s about strategy. In one standout scene, Dr. Amsu leads a session of anaerobic exercise on the Beltline while explaining how poor diet and plastic exposure amplify inflammation in the body. In another segment, he and Mathis record a raw outdoor podcast to unpack the realities of food deserts, hidden toxins, and the power of community knowledge.

Adding to the series’ credibility is world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. William A. Cooper, who offers a clinical breakdown of what heart disease looks like from the operating table—and how early intervention can save lives.

As a powerful voice of motivation and wisdom, the legendary Les Brown brings his signature fire to the screen, urging Black men and women to reclaim their health, habits, and future.

“Your heart is your rhythm,” Les says in the trailer. “And if you lose your rhythm, you lose your reason.”

Key cast members Include:

Dr. Ric Mathis – Filmmaker, storyteller, and survivor

Dr. Amsu – Natural health expert, educator, and father of 21 Savage

Dr. William A. Cooper – Renowned cardiothoracic surgeon

Heartbeat is more than a documentary. It’s a movement that begins with awareness and ends in action.

The docuseries will premiere this summer across digital platforms, and live events, screenings, and wellness campaigns are planned in cities hardest hit by heart disease.

Follow HeartbeatDocuseries.com and stay locked in with rolling out for exclusive interviews, updates, and the powerful stories behind every Heartbeat.