Chicago Bears publish 2024-2025 community report

As the Chicago Bears welcome a new rookie class following the 2025 NFL Draft, the organization is also reflecting on the lasting impact made off the field during the last season. Today, the Chicago Bears released their 2024-2025 Season Community Report, highlighting the club’s year-round commitment to supporting, uplifting and giving back to communities across Chicagoland.

“Serving our community is both our privilege and our duty as we strive to be a world-class organization,” said Chicago Bears President & CEO Kevin Warren. “We are grateful for the impact the Chicago Bears have made and continue to make through community outreach and philanthropic efforts. We are humbled by the efforts of our fans and will continue to work together to create a lasting, positive change for future generations.”

During the 2024-2025 season, the team dedicated time each week for players to get out into the community, connect with fans, lend support and offer helping hands. Current and alumni players participated in more than 230 community appearances, volunteering more than 470 hours of their time.

The Chicago Bears are committed to making meaningful change and enhancing lives within the community through impactful programs, initiatives and partnerships. This report highlights the team’s continued dedication to community engagement, showcasing the year-round programs that strengthen these relationships. Highlights include:

100+ hospital rooms visited by Bears players and Staley Da Bear.

990+ volunteer hours served by Bears Huddle volunteers.

4,000+ Thanksgiving meals provided in North Lawndale.

1,000+ youth athletes impacted through international programs in UK and Spain.

2,500+ service members and their families engaged through various opportunities.

20,000+ children served though 130 Mini Monsters Clinics, 20 Monsters Flag clinics and girls flag teams.

24,000+ coats collected and donated in the 36th Annual Coat Drive.

In addition, Bears Care, the team’s charitable arm, invested over $2.8 million through grant support and in-kind donations in the community this year.

For over a century, Bears fans have stood by the team with unmatched loyalty and passion. The club’s community outreach efforts reflect its ongoing focus on giving back to the fans and the communities that have supported them throughout the years.

“Community is at the center of everything we do. This report highlights our commitment to fostering strong, lasting relationships and continuing to drive positive change through engagement, outreach and collaboration,” said Chicago Bears Director of Community and Alumni Relations Matt Simeone. “With the help from the front office, coaches, players and staff, we are proud to be able to uplift Chicagoland communities throughout the year and show that impact through this report.”

For the full 2024-2025 Community Report, click here.