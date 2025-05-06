Why LeBron James is skipping the Met Gala

LeBron James won’t attend the Met Gala after suffering a knee injury. The prestigious event, often called fashion’s biggest night, draws celebrities from around the world each year to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! [prayer, heart and stars emojis],” the 40-year-old sporting icon has announced via social media that he won’t attend the event in New York City, despite being an honorary chair of the Met Gala. This year’s event is particularly notable for its theme focusing on “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

LeBron – who is married to his childhood sweetheart, Savannah – wrote on X. The couple has been together since high school and shares three children. Savannah has become a style icon in her own right, often appearing at high-profile events alongside her husband.

The NBA star was previously announced as a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, working alongside the likes of Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Dame Anna Wintour. This selection of co-chairs represents a diverse cross-section of sports, entertainment, music, and fashion, highlighting the event’s cultural significance.

But LeBron was injured during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury came during a critical playoff game, ending the Lakers’ season and forcing James to focus on recovery rather than attending the fashion extravaganza.

Meanwhile, in April, LeBron was named as Mattel’s very first Kenbassador, as the toy company debuted his own Ken doll. The collaboration represents an expansion of James’ cultural influence beyond sports into fashion, toys, and broader entertainment.

The sports star worked with Mattel to add some unique design features to the doll, including some Nike Terminator High sneakers and a pair of Beats headphones. These personal touches reflect James’ own style and brand partnerships, making the doll a miniature representation of his public persona.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” LeBron – who has won three Olympic gold medals, as well as numerous NBA championships – said in a statement at the time. Throughout his career, James has often spoken about the importance of mentorship and positive role models in his life.

“Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.” This statement aligns with James’ broader philanthropic work, including the school he founded in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is one of the most photographed events in the world and serves as the primary fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. James’ absence will be felt at the event, where his presence would have brought additional attention to the intersection of sports and fashion.

Despite his Met Gala absence, James continues to expand his influence across multiple industries. Beyond basketball, he has built an impressive portfolio including media production companies, investments in various businesses, and philanthropic initiatives focused on education and community development.

James’ knee injury not only affects his Met Gala attendance but also raises questions about his recovery timeline heading into the off-season. As one of the oldest active players in the NBA, injury management becomes increasingly important for extending his already remarkable career.

While fans will miss seeing LeBron on the Met Gala red carpet, his focus on recovery demonstrates the priorities of an athlete still competing at the highest level. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to seeing Savannah James representing the family at the prestigious event, continuing the couple’s presence in both sports and fashion worlds.

The Met Gala has increasingly welcomed athletes among its exclusive guest list in recent years, recognizing their cultural impact beyond sports. LeBron’s invitation as co-chair signifies the growing intersection between athletic achievement and fashion influence in contemporary culture.