Megan Thee Stallion shocks fans by breaking Met Gala rule

Megan Thee Stallion snuck her phone into the Met Gala. The bold move surprised attendees and fans alike, as the prestigious event is known for its strict no-phone policy.

“We’re not supposed to have our phones, but we’re doing it [anyway],” the 30-year-old rapper – whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – attended the annual event on Monday (05.05.25) in a custom-made silver sequin gown with a white fur coat but defied the event’s rules about cell phones by taking a video for social media. Her ensemble was created by a renowned fashion designer who worked meticulously on the intricate details of the gown.

Speaking in the video – which was posted to TikTok – she said: “We’re not supposed to have our phones, but we’re doing it [anyway]. I snuck my phone in!” The video quickly gained popularity as fans were treated to a rare inside look at the exclusive event.

‘Black-ish’ actress Tracee Ellis Ross popped up in the background, where she explained: “We’re not supposed to have our phones. But, we’re doing it!” Ross, daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, appeared equally delighted to be part of the rule-breaking moment.

In the clip, the ‘Roc Steady’ hitmaker was also joined by Doechii and Angel Reese and the trio set about giving their opinions about the hors d’oeuvres that were on offer at the glamorous do. The impromptu food review session provided fans with an unprecedented glimpse into the culinary offerings at the exclusive event.

At first, Megan said: “Cornbread and caviar, it was good!” This unique combination represented the fusion of traditional American cuisine with luxury ingredients, perfectly matching the theme of the gala.

However, when it came to the vegan smoked salmon, Megan wasn’t so keen and simply noted it was “funny looking”. The plant-based alternative was part of the event’s effort to incorporate more sustainable food options into the menu.

But ‘Anxiety’ singer Doechii was not keen on the truffle cheese whilst Chicago Sky player Angel claimed that the chicken curry pastries were “a little dry”. The diverse menu featured culinary creations from several world-renowned chefs who were specially invited for the event.

The whole event was put together by legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who last year noted that her phone ban had been put in place because she wanted the guests to mingle and have “wonderful conversations” without feeling the need to constantly take pictures. Wintour has been chairing the Met Gala since the 1990s and has transformed it into one of the most prominent fashion events globally.

Speaking on the ‘Today’ show, she said: “It’s often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, ‘Oh we had the most wonderful conversations.’ So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone.” The no-phone policy has been a hallmark of the exclusive event for several years, making Megan’s video even more remarkable.

Anna is also fairly strict on the kind of food that is served at the Met Gala, and has previously banned chives, onions and garlic from all meals that are served at the event. These culinary restrictions have become well-known among regular attendees and catering staff.

She explained: “Well, those are three things I’m not particularly fond of.” This personal preference has shaped the menu planning for the gala, with chefs having to find creative alternatives to these common ingredients.

The annual Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and marks the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. Each year features a specific theme that influences both the exhibition and the dress code for attendees. This year’s theme inspired extravagant interpretations from celebrities and designers alike.

Despite the phone ban being openly flouted, there have been no reports of any consequences for Megan or her fellow celebrities. The rapper’s willingness to break the rules provided fans with a rare authentic glimpse inside the typically secretive event, where photographers are strictly controlled and social media content is carefully curated.

Fashion critics praised Megan‘s ensemble as one of the standout looks of the evening, with her combination of futuristic silver sequins and classic white fur embodying both tradition and innovation. The contrast between her boundary-pushing fashion and her equally boundary-pushing behavior by bringing in her phone created a memorable moment from this year’s gala.

The Met Gala continues to be one of the most exclusive social events in the fashion calendar, with its limited guest list and hefty ticket prices ensuring only the most influential celebrities, designers, and industry figures can attend. Megan’s behind-the-scenes footage offered a democratizing peek behind the velvet rope that typically separates the event from public view.