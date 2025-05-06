Michelle Obama reveals she’s in therapy

Michelle Obama reveals that she is in therapy now that she has crossed the 60-year-old mark in life.

Obama unabashedly admitted she needed help navigating the next phase in her life now that her role as first lady of the United States is in her rearview mirror and her two daughters are grown.

Michelle Obama enlisted the expertise of a psychologist

“At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know? I’m 60-years-old, I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I’m an empty nester, my girls are in — you know, they’ve been launched,” Obama said.

Michelle Obama is without any responsibilities for the 1st time

Her eldest daughter, Malia Obama, has been making waves recently. The 27-year-old recently graduated from Harvard and is now a writer and director. She won an award for her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival, and also has writing credits in the HBO series, “The Swarm.”

Sasha Obama, 24, began post-secondary education at the University of Michigan but then moved out West to be with her big sister. The two are now roommates as the younger sister finished up her degree in sociology from the University of Southern California.

Now that Michelle Obama is an empty nester, she felt compelled to find her purpose in this next phase of her life.

Michelle Obama is doing her now

She said on Jay Shetty’s eponymous podcast that “every choice that I’m making is completely mine.”

Obama added that “I now don’t have the excuse of, ‘Well, my kids need this’ or ‘My husband needs that’ or ‘The country needs that,'” she explained.

“So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole ‘nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know—let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it,” she said.

Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors

Obama also addressed the incessant rumors that her marriage to former President Barack Obama is in turmoil and that divorce is looming for the former first couple.

“Let me tell you—he would know it,” she said after laughing at the divorce innuendos and pointing to her brother, Craig Robinson, and added, “And everybody would know it.”

“I’m not a martyr, I’m not,” Michelle continued. “I would be problem-solving in public, and be like, ‘Let me tell you what (Barack) did.”