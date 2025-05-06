5 ways mothers can celebrate themselves this May

Mother’s Day traditionally centers on celebrating maternal figures through family gatherings, handmade cards and brunches organized by others. But amid these conventional celebrations, many mothers find themselves continuing to prioritize everyone else’s needs above their own, even on a day meant to honor them. This year presents an opportunity to reimagine the holiday as a meaningful occasion for mothers to reconnect with themselves and celebrate their complete identity.

The modern mother juggles countless responsibilities, often leaving little time for personal fulfillment. According to a 2023 Pew Research study, 77% of mothers report regularly sacrificing personal care for family obligations. This Mother’s Day offers a perfect moment to interrupt this pattern and create space for genuine self-celebration.

Reclaiming personal identity beyond motherhood

Motherhood, while deeply fulfilling, often subsumes other aspects of a woman’s identity. The transition into caregiving roles frequently displaces personal interests, professional ambitions and social connections that once formed core parts of one’s self-concept.

“The all-consuming nature of motherhood can create an identity fog where women struggle to recognize themselves outside their parental role,” explains Dr. Maya Richardson, psychologist specializing in maternal mental health. “Intentionally reconnecting with personal identity isn’t selfish – it’s essential for psychological wellbeing.”

This reconnection requires deliberate practice and permission to prioritize oneself. Below are five meaningful approaches for mothers to honor themselves this May, creating traditions that celebrate their multifaceted identities.

Create a personal wellness retreat

Transform your environment into a sanctuary dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether for an hour or a full day, design an experience that addresses personal needs often neglected during daily caregiving.

Begin by identifying what genuinely relaxes you – perhaps a warm bath enhanced with essential oils, soft music and dimmed lighting. Include activities that promote mindfulness, such as journaling, meditation or simply enjoying uninterrupted silence. The key element is intentionality – designing each moment to serve your wellbeing.

For those who prefer professional services, schedule treatments at local spas, many of which offer Mother’s Day packages. Treatments focusing on physical tension release, like deep tissue massage, can address the physical toll of caregiving while creating space for mental restoration.

Rediscover personal style and expression

Motherhood often reshapes personal aesthetics toward practicality rather than self-expression. Mother’s Day presents an opportunity to reclaim clothing and appearance as avenues for creativity and confidence.

Consider assembling an outfit that reflects your authentic style rather than your practical parenting uniform. This might mean wearing items typically reserved for “special occasions” or purchasing something new that resonates with your current taste. The goal isn’t conforming to fashion standards but reconnecting with self-expression.

Personal style extends beyond clothing to include other forms of self-presentation. Experiment with a new hairstyle, makeup approach or accessory that makes you feel more aligned with your authentic self. These seemingly small choices can powerfully affirm identity beyond your caregiving role.

Reconnect with physical embodiment

Motherhood transforms relationships with one’s body, often shifting focus toward functionality rather than pleasure or personal experience. Reclaiming physical embodiment involves reconnecting with your body as something that exists for your own experience, not merely for others’ needs.

Movement offers a direct pathway to this reconnection. Engage in physical activities that bring joy rather than merely serving fitness goals, perhaps dancing to favorite music, practicing yoga, swimming or taking a leisurely walk in nature. The intention matters more than the specific activity: focus on how movement feels from within rather than how it appears from without.

Body awareness practices can deepen this reconnection. Try body scanning meditation, where attention moves systematically through each body part, noticing sensations without judgment. This simple practice can restore awareness of physical sensations often ignored amid caregiving responsibilities.

Deepen intimate connections

The demands of motherhood frequently drain energy available for sustaining intimate relationships, whether with partners or close friends. Mother’s Day offers an opportunity to nourish these connections that support your identity beyond parenting.

With partners, create space for interaction that transcends co-parenting. Share a meal without discussion of children or household logistics. Engage in conversation about personal dreams, current interests or future aspirations. Physical intimacy, too, deserves attention, not merely as obligation but as mutual pleasure and connection.

For single mothers or those whose primary intimate bonds are friendships, arrange gatherings that honor these essential relationships. A dinner with close friends where children are not the focus of conversation can provide vital connection and affirmation of identity beyond motherhood.

Cultivate creative expression

Creative practices offer powerful avenues for reconnecting with personal identity. Whether through writing, visual arts, music or other forms, creativity provides an outlet for expression beyond maternal roles.

Dedicate time this Mother’s Day to a creative pursuit, perhaps one enjoyed before children or something entirely new. The value lies not in producing polished work but in engaging with personal expression. Creative practices activate different mental patterns than caregiving, providing refreshing cognitive variety.

Consider forming ongoing creative habits that extend beyond the holiday. A weekly writing hour, monthly craft project or regular music practice can sustain connection with non-maternal aspects of identity throughout the year.

The most meaningful Mother’s Day celebration may be one that honors not just what mothers give to others, but what they give to themselves: permission to exist fully as individuals with needs, desires and identities that extend beyond their caregiving roles. This reframing transforms the holiday from an occasion for receiving appreciation into an opportunity for profound self-reclamation.

When mothers nurture their complete selves, everyone benefits, including the children who gain the opportunity to witness models of healthy self-regard and balanced identity. This Mother’s Day, consider which practices might best support your own journey of self-reclamation and personal celebration.