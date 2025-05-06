Rihanna confirms third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala

In a stunning revelation that has captivated fans worldwide, Rihanna has confirmed her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky just ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Met Gala. This announcement comes after weeks of speculation fueled by cryptic social media posts and her choice of fashion that hinted at her growing family.

A bold announcement on fashion’s biggest night

Rihanna, known for her bold fashion statements and trend-setting style, previously used the Super Bowl Halftime Show to announce her second pregnancy. This time, she chose the Met Gala, a night dedicated to celebrating fashion and culture, to reveal her baby bump. As she arrived at the Carlyle Hotel, the singer showcased her pregnancy in a striking outfit that perfectly aligned with this year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” and the overarching theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Celebrating Rihanna’s family growth

The news of Rihanna’s pregnancy is particularly exciting as she and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two young boys: RZA Athelston Mayers, born on May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born on Aug. 1, 2023. With this new addition, the couple is set to expand their family, and fans are eagerly anticipating the joy that this new chapter will bring.

The significance of the 2025 Met Gala theme

This year’s Met Gala theme, described by Vogue as examining the importance of clothing and style in forming Black identities within the Atlantic diaspora, highlights the cultural significance of fashion. The focus on the Black dandy as a subject aims to celebrate the rich history and influence of Black style in the fashion world. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s appearance at the event not only underscores their status as fashion icons but also their commitment to representing Black culture on such a prestigious platform.

Celebrity co-chairs and the return of the host committee

The 2025 Met Gala featured a star-studded lineup of celebrity co-chairs, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. Notably, NBA star LeBron James was set to serve as an honorary co-chair but had to withdraw due to a knee injury. This year’s event also marked the return of a host committee composed of influential figures from various fields, including art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports.

Notable members of the host committee