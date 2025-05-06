Smokey Robinson being sued for sexual assault by 4 women

Motown singer and songwriting legend Smokey Robinson is the object of a civil suit by four of his housekeepers who accuse him of sexual battery.

Smokey Robinson and wife Frances named as defendants

One of the most prolific songwriters and producers at the label, whose real name is William Robinson Jr., is being sued for allegedly forcing himself on the housekeepers who worked concurrently for Robinson and his wife, Frances, who was also named as a defendant.

The women seek at least $50 million in damages for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence.

Smokey Robinson lawsuit provides graphic detail of accusations

The legal documents, obtained by TMZ, was filed in a Los Angeles County court and allege that Robinson would become aggressive with the housekeepers once his wife left the house.

The women, identified as “Jane Does,” said in the graphic paperwork that he would often call them to his room whenever Frances was away and digitally penetrate them. The women said he would also forcibly perform oral sex on them, make them perform the act on him, and he would also have unwelcome sexual intercourse. Two of the women claim that Robinson would ejaculate inside of them.

The Jane Does also told the court that these sexual acts were allegedly performed despite telling him “no” repeatedly.

Why Smokey Robinson’s wife named in the lawsuit

Frances Robinson was also named in the suit because she allegedly knew about previous instances of sexual assault but failed to intervene or prevent it from happening again.

Frances Robinson is not accused of participating in or facilitating the alleged sexual assaults. But the former housekeepers claim that she used derogatory and racist language, was a harsh taskmaster, and frequently denied them meals or rest.

Neither Smokey nor Frances Robinson has responded publicly to the lawsuit as of Tuesday, May 6.

If you have been sexually assaulted, or know someone who has, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or log onto to rainn.org.