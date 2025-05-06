Taraji P. Henson stuns at Met Gala in transformative look

Taraji P. Henson’s Met Gala outfit represented the personal “transformation” she has gone through. The ensemble drew widespread acclaim from fashion critics and attendees alike at the prestigious event.

“This is paying homage to the Yoruba culture and the women who paid honors to a deity. They wore white because it represented transformation and spirituality. I think that’s where I am right now, because I’m at peace,” the 54-year-old actress opted for an off-white custom Monse x Post-Imperial dress that consisted of a cropped blazer over the top of a minidress for the biggest night in fashion on Monday (05.05.25) and made sure to “pay homage” to women from the ethnic group based across parts of West Africa. The Yoruba culture has a rich heritage that spans several countries including Nigeria, Benin, and Togo.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “This is paying homage to the Yoruba culture and the women who paid honors to a deity. They wore white because it represented transformation and spirituality. I think that’s where I am right now, because I’m at peace.” Her look was complemented by intricate accessories that further emphasized the cultural significance of her outfit choice.

The ‘What Men Want’ star noted that she has “fought hard” for the type of life she has now and struggles to explain it in any great detail, but just has an “overwhelming feeling of peace” at the moment. This personal journey resonated with many fans who have followed her career trajectory from humble beginnings to Hollywood stardom.

“I have fought for the peace that I’ve found now, I feel like I’m in a transformation from the old me to the new me. I can’t explain it. It’s just an overwhelming feeling of peace.” Henson’s candid comments about her personal growth reflect her reputation for authenticity in an industry often criticized for superficiality.

Meanwhile, Taraji sported braces across her teeth to attend the event and noted that she has “got used” to the feeling of them but couldn’t wait to take them ut so she could go home and enjoy some pizza. Her decision to wear braces publicly at such a high-profile event was praised by many for normalizing adult orthodontic treatment.

She added: “You get used to it, you have to take them out to eat though! As soon as I leave here, I’m gonna get a pizza!” This relatable comment endeared her further to fans who appreciate her down-to-earth personality despite her A-list status.

Henson’s stylist Jason Bolden worked closely with the design team at Monse to create the custom look that honored both the event’s theme and her personal heritage. The collaboration between Monse and Post-Imperial brought together modern design elements with traditional textile techniques, creating a unique fusion that stood out on the red carpet.

The Academy Award-nominated actress has been vocal throughout her career about the importance of representation in the fashion and entertainment industries. Her Met Gala appearance continues this advocacy by spotlighting African cultural influences in high fashion contexts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Fashion historians at the event noted the significance of Henson‘s choice to highlight Yoruba traditions, as it brings attention to the often-overlooked contributions of African cultures to global fashion. The white ensemble incorporated traditional textile techniques with contemporary silhouettes, creating a powerful visual statement.

Fellow attendees were seen admiring the detailed craftsmanship of Henson’s outfit, with several commenting on the thoughtful cultural references embedded in the design. The handcrafted elements of the dress required numerous hours of skilled artisanship to complete.

Beyond the red carpet, Henson‘s Met Gala appearance comes during a busy professional period for the star, who has several major projects in development. Her ability to balance career demands while embracing personal growth has inspired many in the entertainment industry.

Social media reaction to her look was overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising both the visual impact of the outfit and the meaningful story behind it. Many commented on how Henson’s genuine joy and peace were evident in her demeanor throughout the evening.

As one of Hollywood’s most respected talents, Henson’s Met Gala appearance reinforces her status not just as a fashion icon but as a thoughtful cultural ambassador who uses her platform to celebrate and honor diverse traditions. Her commitment to authenticity, both in her career choices and personal presentation, continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.