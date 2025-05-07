Multi-hyphenate entertainer Issa Rae admits that she is not a “considerate friend” and has not regularly checked in with her inner circle in the past.
However, after being labeled a “bad friend” by social media after her interview aired, she came back to say her words were taken out of context.
Issa Rae’s confessional to Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
While speaking on Michelle Obama and brother Craig Robinson’s podcast, “IMO,” Rae said she is the kind of person who will think about her friends but won’t text to see how they’re doing.
“I’m very much, ‘When I’m here, it’s all about you,'” she said. “But I don’t check in as often as I should with friends. And I’ve been told that in the past, and I’ve adjusted.”
The Photograph star continued, saying, “I’m not going to be the same giving friend that you are to me. But if you need me, I will show up in the ways that I can. If you need me, I will always be there.”
Issa Rae admitted she is not a ‘considerate friend’
Her brutal introspection was completed when she admitted, “I’m not considerate. I’m not a considerate friend in the way that I would like to be.”
Her confession caught Obama and especially Robinson off guard, with Obama letting loose a chuckle and Robinson responding with, “That’s a pronouncement there!”
The actress, producer and show creator who rose to national fame when her series, “Insecure,” was aired on HBO for four seasons, said her friends understand this about her and know she will be there when they need her.
@vsgentertainment
@issarae One of my biggest flaws is that I’m not a considerate friend. #issarae 🎥 @imopodcasts
Issa Rae said she needed to clarify her words
Rae believes that many on social media misinterpreted what she was saying and sought to clarify herself while looking resplendent at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday.
“First of all, I have a great tribe. And I saw that clip circulating, it was taken out of context. We were talking about friendship letters,” she said and added that she has taken steps to improve in this area.
“I do realize that I’m not as giving as I want to be, and I have that conversation with my friends all the time,” Rae said.
However, Rae said her friends are “understanding” and give her grace.
Social media had mixed reactions to Issa Rae’s self-assessment
Some fans believe that Rae is a self-absorbed person, with one person saying on X, “If u expect ur friend to be considerate and ur not then u just selfish really.”
However, others were more understanding and sympathetic to Rae’s perspective.
“I think being a low maintenance friend (me) and being considerate friend are very different,” the person penned on X. “I personally don’t need to talk to my friends everyday, but if I’m thinking of them I will reach out to check in. I agree with you on the attachment/communication styles. A lot of my friends are also very low maintenance and have other things going on/ are okay on their own but we all know we would be there for each other in a heartbeat if needed.”