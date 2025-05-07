Multi-hyphenate entertainer Issa Rae admits that she is not a “considerate friend” and has not regularly checked in with her inner circle in the past.

However, after being labeled a “bad friend” by social media after her interview aired, she came back to say her words were taken out of context.

Issa Rae’s confessional to Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

While speaking on Michelle Obama and brother Craig Robinson’s podcast, “IMO,” Rae said she is the kind of person who will think about her friends but won’t text to see how they’re doing.

“I’m very much, ‘When I’m here, it’s all about you,'” she said. “But I don’t check in as often as I should with friends. And I’ve been told that in the past, and I’ve adjusted.”

The Photograph star continued, saying, “I’m not going to be the same giving friend that you are to me. But if you need me, I will show up in the ways that I can. If you need me, I will always be there.”

Issa Rae admitted she is not a ‘considerate friend’

Her brutal introspection was completed when she admitted, “I’m not considerate. I’m not a considerate friend in the way that I would like to be.”

Her confession caught Obama and especially Robinson off guard, with Obama letting loose a chuckle and Robinson responding with, “That’s a pronouncement there!”

The actress, producer and show creator who rose to national fame when her series, “Insecure,” was aired on HBO for four seasons, said her friends understand this about her and know she will be there when they need her.