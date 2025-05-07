Motown legend Smokey Robinson faces troubling $50m lawsuit

Four former household employees have filed a $50 million lawsuit against Motown pioneer Smokey Robinson, accusing the 85-year-old music icon of sexual assault and various labor violations. The legal action, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, contains serious allegations that span multiple years and properties.

Details of the allegations

The lawsuit includes claims of sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and gender violence against Robinson. The legal complaint also lists several labor violations related to wages, breaks, meal times, and overtime pay.

The four women are suing anonymously as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3, and 4, citing the sensitive nature of the sexual misconduct allegations. According to court documents, three were former housekeepers while one served as a personal assistant, cook, and hairdresser for the musician.

The lawsuit states that Robinson would summon the women to various areas of his properties in Chatsworth, Bell Canyon, and Las Vegas, typically when his wife was away. The women allege that Robinson sometimes emerged naked from a shower and forced them to engage in various sexual acts over several years, with the alleged misconduct beginning in 2006.

Jane Does 1, 3, and 4 specifically allege that Robinson sexually assaulted them in what they refer to as the “blue bedroom” of his Chatsworth residence. Their complaint states that Robinson would place a towel on the bed sheets prior to the alleged assaults.

Jane Doe 2 claims Robinson raped her in the laundry room and garage of the Chatsworth property, areas they claim were chosen because they were not visible on closed-circuit cameras.

Labor violations and hostile workplace claims

Beyond the sexual misconduct allegations, the lawsuit details several workplace violations. All four women claim they worked 10-hour days, six days per week, without receiving minimum wage or overtime compensation. They also allege working during holidays without appropriate holiday rates.

The legal complaint names Robinson’s wife, Frances Robinson, as a defendant, claiming she contributed to a hostile work environment and used ethnically pejorative language toward the employees.

According to their attorney John Harris, the women were particularly vulnerable due to their employment circumstances. The women, who are Hispanic, were employed by the Robinsons earning below minimum wage. Their economic situation and employment status left them with limited resources and options to protect themselves from the alleged sexual assaults.

According to the lawsuit, the employees all eventually resigned due to the alleged sexual misconduct and hostile work environment.

Legal status and response

As of publication time, representatives for Smokey and Frances Robinson had not responded to requests for comment on the allegations, which have not been independently verified. No police reports or criminal charges have been filed against the musician in connection with these claims.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney indicated the women’s claims were not under review because law enforcement had not presented a case. Los Angeles police stated they had no statement regarding the matter.

The lawsuit alleges that Robinson’s reputation and stature created an intimidating dynamic that made the accusers feel powerless, according to their legal representation.

Robinson’s musical legacy

William “Smokey” Robinson Jr., born in Michigan, rose to prominence as Motown’s first major hitmaker, writing chart-topping songs like Mary Wells’ “My Guy” and the Temptations’ “My Girl.” As both a talent scout for the record label and one of its most recognizable recording artists, Robinson became known for classics such as “Tracks of My Tears,” “Shop Around,” and “Tears of a Clown.”

His musical contributions have earned him induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Robinson has claimed credit on more than 4,000 songs throughout his extensive career.

The lawsuit represents a significant challenge to the legacy of one of American music’s most influential figures, whose career spans over six decades in the entertainment industry.