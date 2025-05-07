NBA legend Paul Pierce says marriage is for ‘poor people’

NBA legend Paul Pierce created havoc on social media when he proclaimed that marriage is only for poor people and the elderly.
During the latest episode of his show, “The Truth After Dark,” Pierce said marriage is a losing proposition for men, which is why he said he may never walk down the aisle.
Paul Pierce said marriage is not driven by love
Pierce, who became a Boston Celtics icon while winning a championship during his career there, said most relationships are driven by sex and that marriage only benefits certain people.
“You know what I’m saying? Like, because I feel like every relationship shouldn’t be based off sex. But every relationship is based off of that. 100 percent. You can’t tell me nothing different. This is what I feel. And that’s why I’ll never be in another relationship, because it’s always based off of that,” Pierce said.
Paul Pierce is convinced marriage is for the poor and elderly
“Let me say what marriage is and who marriage is for. Marriage is for old people and poor people. Because when you broke, our parents, like my moms and all them, they married on a merit of like, okay, we’re gonna put our incomes together, have all these kids, and then when our kids, we’ll have five, ten kids, back in the 60s, all them, they got five, ten kids so they can work and bring income.”
“So, you poor, so you marry for that. And now, when you get old, somebody’s gotta be at your side to take care of you. My mom never been married in my lifetime. She got married when she was 70. It was perfect. She had somebody by her side the whole way through.”
Pierce said that marriage is for men who need help caring for themselves during the back nine of life.
“Outside of that, there’s no advantage to a man. What does it do for a man when things go south? Like, we gonna have to give up half our this, pay child support, pay… It’s only advantageous to a woman. Like, it’s real talk.”
Pierce added that men should consider marriage when they stop clubbing.
“I don’t think it’s realistic long term until I turn 70. I’m 47 right now. Until I turn 70, that’s the only realistic part. It’s because we both old. We ain’t out in the streets, we at home watching TV. You go take me to the hospital, I’m gonna take you to the hospital. That’s it. But right now, I’m too cracking right now.”
Fans stampede over Paul Pierce
Pierce’s words ignited fireworks on social media, with most lambasting Pierce.
“He’s so corny and lame,” said one Instagram user, while another said, “Everything about him lost me even that Bathrobe ! 😂😭😭😭.”
A fan said his former contemporary made it work and has a much bigger bag than Pierce. “Just for the record, LeBron James is married with more money than him,” while a fourth person added, “That’s a whole lie 🙄 stop believing what losers say.”
A fifth respondent spat out bluntly, “Says the man that pays for vagina 🤷🏽♀️.”