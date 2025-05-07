NBA legend Paul Pierce says marriage is for ‘poor people’

“Let me say what marriage is and who marriage is for. Marriage is for old people and poor people. Because when you broke, our parents, like my moms and all them, they married on a merit of like, okay, we’re gonna put our incomes together, have all these kids, and then when our kids, we’ll have five, ten kids, back in the 60s, all them, they got five, ten kids so they can work and bring income.”

“So, you poor, so you marry for that. And now, when you get old, somebody’s gotta be at your side to take care of you. My mom never been married in my lifetime. She got married when she was 70. It was perfect. She had somebody by her side the whole way through.”

Pierce said that marriage is for men who need help caring for themselves during the back nine of life.

“Outside of that, there’s no advantage to a man. What does it do for a man when things go south? Like, we gonna have to give up half our this, pay child support, pay… It’s only advantageous to a woman. Like, it’s real talk.”

Pierce added that men should consider marriage when they stop clubbing.

“I don’t think it’s realistic long term until I turn 70. I’m 47 right now. Until I turn 70, that’s the only realistic part. It’s because we both old. We ain’t out in the streets, we at home watching TV. You go take me to the hospital, I’m gonna take you to the hospital. That’s it. But right now, I’m too cracking right now.”

Fans stampede over Paul Pierce

Pierce’s words ignited fireworks on social media, with most lambasting Pierce.

“He’s so corny and lame,” said one Instagram user, while another said, “Everything about him lost me even that Bathrobe ! 😂😭😭😭.”

A fan said his former contemporary made it work and has a much bigger bag than Pierce. “Just for the record, LeBron James is married with more money than him,” while a fourth person added, “That’s a whole lie 🙄 stop believing what losers say.”

A fifth respondent spat out bluntly, “Says the man that pays for vagina 🤷🏽‍♀️.”