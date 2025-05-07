A superfan of Shedeur Sanders is suing the NFL for $100 million because of the stress caused by the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback being selected much later in the draft than originally projected.

You read that right. The unidentified fan, who is being called “John Doe” in the legal documents, claims he suffered “emotional distress and trauma… as a fan and consumer.” This is because he, like tens of millions of other fans, watched impatiently to see Sanders get picked on Day 3 of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns when most sports pundits predicted Sanders would be picked on Day 1 in the first two rounds. He described the wait as “frustrating” to watch Sanders eventually selected as the 144th overall pick, according to a report by The Independent.

Why John Doe is suing the NFL

The fan told the outlet why he filed such a federal lawsuit. “This guy (Sanders) was projected to be the first or second pick, no later than the top five, and to watch mediocre players be chosen before him… it was frustrating.”