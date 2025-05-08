Bambi says Lil Scrappy has 11 kids and $11 in bank

For the record, Scrappy and Bambi welcomed three children together: Breland, Xylo, and Cali. Prior to their relationship, Scrappy had a daughter, Emani, with former girlfriend Erica Dixon. And in November, Scrappy welcomed his fifth child, a son named Kyrie.

Scrappy posted a video showing him doing a painting activity with their little ones and explaining the truth behind Bambi’s “11 kids, $11” comments.

“Y’all see this? This what I have to go through, they talking bout I have 10 kids,” Scrappy said. When he asked whether their mom told them that, two children responded, “Yeah.”

Scrappy continued in the video. “Wow. You heard it, I didn’t say it. I didn’t tell them that, I just asked them…Shawty said mama told me that. I don’t understand why that gotta be the talk at the house…why you gotta dispurge [disparage] my name to my kids…man, go ‘head on. A hater.”

Fans have mixed reaction as they blame both parents

Fans are disappointed with both parents in how they are handling their split when it comes to their kids.

One fan said in The Shade Room comments section, “I honestly think she’s just been playing the song around them 😂,” while a second fan panned, “She wrong for discussing her gripes around them kids.”

A third fan registered disgust, saying, “That’s not cute. Clearly Bambi is feeding these kids minds with negative things about Scrap. Now they feel they have the right to disrespect him as if it’s funny…,” while a fourth viewer of the video added, “Sis must had forgot that majority of his kids are by her….they your kids too sis lol 😂”

A fifth respondent also shaded Bambi. “If you see nothing wrong with what she did then you too are the problem.. Kids should never be bought into grown folk business!! That’s their dad.”

A sixth and seventh observer said, “I know she don’t like Scrappy, I understand that. But don’t discuss their father around them. I don’t think any parent should discuss the other parent around the kids,” and “Omg scrappy please find something to do like fr you just be wanna have anything negative to say against the Bam.”