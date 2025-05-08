Chrisean Rock is emotionally crushed that her own sister would publicly claim that Rock has some involvement in the death of her ex-boyfriend.

Rock’s sister, Tesehki, strongly insinuated that her little sister was somehow responsible for her ex-boyfriend’s murder.

Ronnie Doe was shot to death in Severn, Maryland, which is about halfway between Washington, D.C., and their hometown of Baltimore. Police are still investigating what they termed “a homicide.”

Fans of Chrisean took off after Tesehki for throwing the subtle shade at her sister. The verbal hits hurt so badly that Chrisean had to speak on it after a period of silence.

“I don’t know, it’s kinda weird. You know how somebody says, ‘I love you,’ but then insinuates something to throw you under the bus?” Chrisean said. “Never missed me or loved me, so stop saying that s—. You don’t f–k with me, leave it at that.”

The fracas was created when Tesehki went on “The Jason Lee Show” where she incited fans by making subtle references about Chrisean and her ex-boyfriend.

She explained, “Jason Lee asking her about my ex that died, so she insinuating s—. Like… you’re weird. B—, I’m on paper, you know if I did anything, they would know. Stop playing with me.”

Instagram ripped into Tesehki for even insinuating that her sister was somehow involved.

“Ugh who needs enemies with a sister like her,” one person said in the comments section of The Shade Room, while a second person concurred: “Trying to implicate your sister in a murder is definitely a choice.”

A third person asked, “Why she discussing her sister anyway the interview should be about her and her endeavors,” while a fourth person declared: “MY sister’s would never!!! Even if we not speaking!!! Watch rock get investigated Now smh.”

A fifth fan denounced Tesehki. “This is gutter low. This is the Tifa with the mask off that Chrisean warned all of us about. Envy is real. Who winks an eye talking about someone passing away.”