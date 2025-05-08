Emerge Fashion honors Black dandyism in Harlem

The Emerge Fashion Show hosted a Met Gala Night Party at Chele’s on Sunday, May 5, 2025. Guests came out in celebration of the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The Black woman-owned venue was filled with individuals spotlighting the fashion and legacy of Black people.

Dionne Williams, founder of Emerge, curated an evening that was an appreciation of Black style and self-expression. Many arrived to the event making statements with their bold looks aligning with the night’s theme while showcasing Harlem’s legacy of fashion.

“Hosting this event in Harlem was intentional and deeply personal,” said Williams. “Harlem has always been a cultural epicenter for Black excellence, creativity and style — it’s where Black dandyism lives and breathes. I wanted to honor that legacy in the heart of the community that helped shape it, and create a space where fashion, history and pride could come together in celebration.”

A live conversation led by Mikki Taylor, editor-at-large for Essence magazine, and celebrated designer Marco Hall on the meaning and impact of Black Dandyism was a highlight of the evening. Journalist Danielle James moderated the discussion, which explored how fashion has been used as a tool of resistance, celebration and cultural storytelling in the Black community.

Jonathan Broderick, a celebrity stylist, interviewed influencers and tastemakers on the red carpet. DJ DSpence set the vibe with a selection of music that kept the energy high and regal.

The event was a vibrant and colorful display of Black style and cultural pride. The night was sponsored by Crowned Skin, Fashion Fair and Beard Guyz. Their support helped bring together a community of creatives to amplify and affirm Harlem’s place as a global center of Black creativity and fashion.