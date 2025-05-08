First Black pope awaits another day as Leo XIV era begins

History was made Thursday at the Vatican, where the new pope was presented to adoring throngs in St. Peter’s Square.

“Peace be with all you,” said Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday in his first public words. He appeared emotional as he waved to the adoring crowd in the square below.

Elected on the second day of the conclave, he is the first American pontiff in the 2,000-year history of the Holy Roman Church. He becomes the 267th pope in church history after the April 21 death of Pope Francis.

There had been hope, albeit faint, that the Vatican would make a different kind of history — electing the first Black pope in church history. Among the potential candidates, Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, had stood out as a leading contender to become the first Black pope in centuries. Turkson has an impressive background that would’ve positioned him well for the role. He previously led the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, where he advocated for critical global issues such as climate change, poverty, and economic justice.

Turkson, who became the first Ghanaian cardinal-priest in 2003, has been a prominent voice in shaping the Vatican’s stance on social justice and human rights. His leadership experience and commitment to addressing pressing global challenges would make him a strong candidate for the papacy.

A historical context

The idea of a Black pope is not as unprecedented as it may seem. Historically, there have been three popes of African descent in the early centuries of Christianity:

Pope Victor I (c. 189–199 AD) : Recognized as the first African pope, he was born in the Roman province of Africa. His papacy is noted for his efforts to unify the celebration of Easter, advocating for a Sunday observance aligned with Roman tradition.

Pope Miltiades (311–314 AD) : Leading the Church during a pivotal transition, Miltiades played a crucial role in helping Christians navigate newfound freedoms following the Edict of Toleration issued by Emperor Galerius.

Pope St. Gelasius I (492–496 AD): A prolific writer, Gelasius asserted the primacy of the Bishop of Rome and articulated the doctrine of the "Two Powers," influencing Church-state relations for centuries.

Could a Black pope happen someday?

The possibility of electing a Black pope in the future remains very real. There are no doctrinal barriers preventing a Black man from ascending to the papacy. The increasing diversity within the College of Cardinals and the Church’s growing inclusivity suggest that this historic moment could be on the horizon.

As the Catholic Church continues to evolve, the election of a Black pope would not only be a significant milestone for the Church but also a powerful symbol of representation for millions of Catholics around the world. It would reflect a broader commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the Church’s leadership.