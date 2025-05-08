Irv Gotti’s brother slams Ashanti, saying he made her

Chris Gotti goes off on Ashanti for acting like Murder Inc. did not make her a star
Music industry veteran, ClashTV co-founder Chris Gotti Lorenzo (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Chris Gotti fired off on singer Ashanti for allegedly acting like his late brother, Irv Gotti, and Murder Inc. did not make her an international star.

Gotti spat venom while on the “Let’s Keep it 100” podcast, where he unearthed some years-long tension between the two camps.


Chris Gotti unloads on Ashanti

“For her to act like it ain’t Murder Inc. that made her is f—ing bulls— — or Irv Gotti made her, it’s crazy,” he said. “Like, something with y’all chemistry worked out! Respect it. That’s all. Not saying you have to talk about the n—a, but respect the magic that was made. That’s all I said.”


Chris Gotti was adamant when he said he disallows anyone to “talk about” his brother or create a narrative that he believes is counter to the truth. Chris Gotti told the podcast hosts that he witnessed Irv coach the then-young Ashanti to find her voice and subsequently “made her career.”

“Like, I was there. He made you sing records the way you sang them ’cause you would’ve never sang it that way if it was up to you,” the surviving brother said with vehemence.

Irv Gotti, who was the CEO of Murder Inc. at the turn of the century, provided the launch pad from which Ashanti and Ja Rule rocketed into musical orbit, selling millions of records.

There was tension between Ashanti and Gotti in the years since those fruitful years and leading up to Gotti’s unexpected death on Feb. 5, 2025, from a severe stroke. Some fans were displeased that Gotti kept Ashanti’s name in his mouth in the last couple of years during multiple podcast interviews.

Ashanti addressed her and Irv Gotti’s relationship

After Gotti passed away, Ashanti took some time before she made any public statements because it was a “lot to process.”

“It was a lot of different feelings and emotions, you know… and I think honestly, what I said is how I feel… I was really sad, and I’m still sad it ended like this because there was a time when things were like amazing,” Ashanti said on the Angie Martinez eponymous podcast.

Ashanti showed Irv Gotti some love

Despite Chris Gotti’s pronouncements to the contrary, Ashanti did speak positively about Irv Gotti and the music they were able to make together.

After their initial success, the two parties parted with frayed relations. In recent years, Ashanti said she wanted to reconcile their musical relationship.

“I really wanted it to happen,” Ashanti said. “… Like I said, we made history together so that is infinite… and I’m sad that the last few years we weren’t seeing eye to eye. [But] what I do know is that I tried. I do know that I extended the olive branch… I just wanted things to be cool!”

