Irv Gotti’s brother slams Ashanti, saying he made her

Chris Gotti fired off on singer Ashanti for allegedly acting like his late brother, Irv Gotti, and Murder Inc. did not make her an international star.

Gotti spat venom while on the “Let’s Keep it 100” podcast, where he unearthed some years-long tension between the two camps.

Chris Gotti unloads on Ashanti

“For her to act like it ain’t Murder Inc. that made her is f—ing bulls— — or Irv Gotti made her, it’s crazy,” he said. “Like, something with y’all chemistry worked out! Respect it. That’s all. Not saying you have to talk about the n—a, but respect the magic that was made. That’s all I said.”

Chris Gotti was adamant when he said he disallows anyone to “talk about” his brother or create a narrative that he believes is counter to the truth. Chris Gotti told the podcast hosts that he witnessed Irv coach the then-young Ashanti to find her voice and subsequently “made her career.”

“Like, I was there. He made you sing records the way you sang them ’cause you would’ve never sang it that way if it was up to you,” the surviving brother said with vehemence.