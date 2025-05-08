Jhené Aiko shows remains of her mansion after L.A. fires

Songstress Jhené Aiko shared images of the skeletal remains of her Los Angeles-area mansion that was completely obliterated by the terrorizing wildfires in January 2025.

Aiko was but one of many celebrities and others whose expensive estates were reduced to ashes by the infamous infernos that swept through L.A. County.

On Tuesday, May 6, Aiko revisited the site of her former palatial home in the Pacific Palisades section of west Los Angeles, about 20 miles from downtown, that is renowned for its grandiose displays of wealth.

Jhené Aiko shares the ruins with her followers

The first photo showed Aiko holding a Buddha-themed mug with the words, “Let That S–t Go” stenciled on the side.

A third image that has the date April 7, 2025, gave a view of the ruins, and Aiko captioned it, “Finally saw it for myself… 3 months later.”

The native Angeleno, whose full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, wrote in another photo that, “Sometimes a sigh is not enough… you gotta scream “F—–CCCCKKK!!!” at the top of your lungs.”

Further along in the photo carousel that Aiko posed for her 4.4 million Instagram followers, she show the ruins of two Buddha statues that remained intact despite the fire.

Jhené Aiko uses her horror to aid others

She penned this thought for someone who might also be going through or emerging from some traumatic experience in their lives:

“Idk (I don’t know) who needs to hear this, but you absolutely MUST cry about it as often as the feeling comes,” she said.

Jhené Aiko’s fans are heartbroken

Multiple fans conveyed their heartbreak for Aiko in The Shade Room’s comments section.

“Can’t even imagine how this feels. My heart breaks for her and all the others who lost their homes,” said a fan, while another person wrote, “This is so heartbreaking. I’m sending her healing energy.”

A third fan said, “This hurt my heart really bad. Praying for her and her kids. God bless them double of what they lost,” while a fourth “I hate this for everyone, but for Jhené especially. Sending light and love, sis.”

A fifth fan added that, “This is so sad. Money don’t replace memories.”