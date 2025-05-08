Joe Biden said he would have won presidential campaign

Former President Joe Biden said he most certainly would have won the presidential election and that he was not surprised that Kamala Harris lost the race.

During his hourlong visit to “The View,” Biden said that he capitulated to the demands of Democratic leaders, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after they heavily lobbied for him to exit the race.

Joe Biden said he didn’t want to end his campaign

“The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party,” Biden said.

When he was asked if he takes responsibility for the Democrats losing the White House, Biden answered in the affirmative.

“I do, because look, I was in charge and he won,” Biden said. “So I take responsibility.”

Joe Biden grades President Trump

When asked about Trump’s performance in the first months of his second presidency, Biden was blunt in his denunciation of his rival.

“Let me put it this way, he’s had the worst 100 days any president ever had, and I would not say honesty has been his strong point,” Biden said of Trump.

Former President Joe Biden said he most certainly would have won the presidential election and that he was not surprised that Kamala Harris lost the race.

During his hourlong visit to “The View,” Biden said that he capitulated to the demands of Democratic leaders, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after they heavily lobbied for him to exit the race.

Joe Biden said he didn’t want to end his campaign

“The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party,” Biden said.

When he was asked if he takes responsibility for the Democrats losing the White House, Biden answered in the affirmative.

“I do, because look, I was in charge and he won,” Biden said. “So I take responsibility.”

Joe Biden grades President Trump

When asked about Trump’s performance in the first months of his second presidency, Biden was blunt in his denunciation of his rival.

“Let me put it this way, he’s had the worst 100 days any president ever had, and I would not say honesty has been his strong point,” Biden said of Trump.

Joe Biden explains why Kamala Harris lost the campaign

Biden told the panelists he “wasn’t surprised” that Harris, his former vice president, had lost the race. But he put the blame for the devastating setback on right-wing Republicans taking a “sexist route” and playing the race card against Harris who would have been the first Black female to lead the country.

“I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent a campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country, and a woman of mixed race,” he said.

As Harris contemplates another run at the presidency or governor of California, Biden said he hopes that Harris is not too debilitated emotionally from staying at the forefront of the Democratic party.

“She has a difficult decision to make about what she’s going to do. I hope she stays fully engaged,” Biden said. “I think she’s first rate, but we have a lot of really good candidates as well.”

Joe Biden denies he’s suffering from cognitive decline

Biden, now 82, rebuffed the widespread stories claiming that he suffered from cognitive decline when he turned 80 and still the commander-in-chief.

However, journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ new book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, claims the former president’s handlers tried to shield his alleged mental deterioration from public consumption.

“I think a lot of people who will read this book will be surprised and, on the left, be saddened at the degree to which Joe Biden put himself above the interests of his party and ultimately … from the Democratic point of view, the interests of the country,” Allen said, according to USA Today.

Moreover, White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a May 7 post on X that “Joe Biden is a complete disgrace to this country and the office he occupied,” Cheung wrote. “He has clearly lost all mental faculties and his handlers thought it’d be a good idea for him to do an interview and incoherently mumble his way through every answer. Sadly, this feels like abuse.”

Jill Biden defends her husband

Jill Biden, who joined Joe Biden on “The View” during the second half of the interview, blasted accounts that folks were trying to hide her husband, especially after his disastrous debate against Trump in the fall of 2024.

“It was very hurtful,” Jill Biden said. “It was very hurtful, especially from some of our so-called friends.”