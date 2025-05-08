Rapper and reality star Ray J said he is still dealing with internal torment emanating from being raped by a female babysitter when he was a kid.

The admission about being sexually assaulted came unexpectedly during his Twitch livestream.

Ray J’s confession caught his guests by surprise

“My babysitter raped me,” Ray J blurted out, which was met with collective shock by the women who joined him on the livestream. He then pulled his beanie over his face, while one of the women told him, “We listen and we don’t judge.”

However, another one of the women let out a laugh, perhaps because she was embarrassed, uncomfortable, or didn’t know if he was being serious or not.

Ray J went into detail of he alleged assault

“It’s not funny,” Ray said. “She raped me, she had some big t—-s. She made me suck ’em. She made me suck her t—–s.”

William Ray Norwood Jr., the younger brother of singer Brandy, continued with the confession, saying the babysitter put him in a headlock and exposed herself to him.

Ray, 44, admits that the experience “traumatized” him, and it may explain his rather bizarre behavior in recent months because he has unresolved feelings roiling inside him.

Ray J may have referenced this experience while visiting Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast in 2024. The “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star said he “had a girl” who was 20 years his senior when he was either 15 or 14.

“She was like 34,” he told Sharpe. “What the older woman made me realize was that I was dirty. And I needed to be cleaned.”