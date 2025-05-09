21 Savage launches Student Financial Literacy week

21 Savage’s Leading by Example Foundation Partners With DeKalb County Schools to Launch Year-Round Financial Literacy Initiative, Debuts With First-Ever ‘Bank Account Financial Literacy Week’

Leading by Example, Joined by DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Johnson, Host Launch Event and Panel Discussion to Teach Students Financial Literacy 101 at Miller Grove High School

For the Week, Leading by Example and Partner Wealthy Habits Will Visit a New School Every Day to Hold Sessions on the Fundamentals of Financial Literacy in Five DeKalb County Schools, Equipping the Younger Generation With Tools and Knowledge for Future Success

May 8, 2025 (ATLANTA, GA) — This week, GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum artist and humanitarian 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation, in partnership with Wealthy Habits, kicked off their new series bringing financial literacy education to youth with a live panel launch event at Miller Grove High School in Dekalb County. This initiative is part of his Leading By Example Foundation’s mission to educate and empower the next generation with essential financial knowledge.

Throughout this week, students from five participating DeKalb County schools—Miller Grove High School, Salem Middle School, Panola Way Elementary School, Peachtree Middle School, and Bethune Middle School—will engage in interactive financial literacy sessions designed to help them build strong money management habits. These 90-minute workshops include hands-on simulations, guided discussions, and open Q&As, all tailored to age group and grade level.

The launch event featured a powerful panel discussion moderated by Michael Early, financial advisor at Wells Fargo, and included valuable insight from:

Danielle Ball , Executive Director of the Leading By Example Foundation

, Executive Director of the Leading By Example Foundation Kimmuel Bryan-Joseph , Accountant/AR Specialist and 21 Savage’s brother

, Accountant/AR Specialist and 21 Savage’s brother Tammy Brook, Founder/CEO of FYI Brand Group & Co-founder of Get to Yes Productions

The event also included remarks from Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, who praised the initiative as a meaningful investment in the county’s youth, “I am proud to partner with 21 Savage, DeKalb Schools, and Wealthy Habits to provide enriched resources and life skills to our youth,” said Commissioner Davis Johnson.

More than 400 students from participating schools—Miller Grove High School, Salem Middle School, Panola Way Elementary, Peachtree Middle School, and Bethune Middle School—gathered to hear inspirational stories and receive real-world advice on managing money and building financial freedom. Each participating student will receive a free financial literacy handbook to help reinforce the week’s lessons. The event marks the first of fourteen sessions planned throughout the week, which aim to help Atlanta youth develop smart financial habits early on—setting a strong foundation for lifelong financial health.

About 21 Savage:

21 Savage, one of the most sought-after rappers of this generation, landed his second #1 album in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2, the follow up to 2016’s platinum-certified record Savage Mode. His 2019 album i am > i was, which received platinum certification and was nominated for Best Album of the Year in 2020, earned him a GRAMMY for Best Rap Song for “A Lot.” In 2022 the collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss, also went on to debut on Billboard 200 Album Charts at No.1 making this his 3rd album to top the charts. Through his award-winning foundation Leading by Example founded in 2018, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide providing thousands of scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike. In December 2022, the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.

About The Leading By Example Foundation:

The Leading By Example Foundation is a 501C3 nonprofit foundation created by 21 Savage to spearhead his philanthropic endeavors. Using the double-platinum standout single “Bank Account” from 21 Savage’s Issa Album, 21 Savage partnered with Get Schooled to launch the “21 Savage Bank Account” campaign to create social awareness around financial literacy. The campaign encourages youth to understand the basics of managing money, opening bank accounts, and saving for college. Through his Leading By Example Foundation, Savage granted a total of $21K in scholarships by opening 21 bank accounts for teens and students alike.

About Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson:

Mereda Davis Johnson serves as the DeKalb County Commissioner for District 5, representing portions of Lithonia, Stonecrest, and Stone Mountain. A dedicated public servant and long-time South DeKalb resident of more than 30 years, Commissioner Davis Johnson is now in her 10th year on the Board of Commissioners, having been first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2016 and 2024. In 2024, she was elected by her colleagues to serve as the Presiding Officer of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, after previously serving as Deputy Presiding Officer beginning in 2022. Commissioner Davis Johnson also chairs the County Operations Committee and is a member of the Employee Relations and Public Safety Committee. Throughout her tenure, she has dedicated her service to the betterment of youth and senior citizens in DeKalb County, championing initiatives and policies that address their unique needs. Her leadership is grounded in a deep commitment to public service, community empowerment, and transparent governance. “ I am happy to partner with 21 Savage, DeKalb Schools, and Wealthy Habits to provide enriched resources and life skills to our youth.” -Mereda Davis Johnson

To learn more, get involved, or report a concern, please visit: https:// commissionermeredajohnson.com/

About Wealthy Habits:

Wealthy Habits is dedicated to transforming the financial futures of individuals by providing comprehensive financial literacy education. Their mission is to empower people with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions, fostering a foundation for lifelong financial independence. Through engaging and interactive programs, the program teaches essential financial concepts and practical money management strategies, enabling participants to build wealth and achieve their financial goals. wealthyhabits.org