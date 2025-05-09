Diddy’s legal team has informed the judge that he plans to tell the jury that he and former girlfriend Cassie were violent with each other during their decade-long relationship.

The country saw the infamous beatdown of Cassie video

The world saw the video evidence, courtesy of CNN, that showed irrefutably that Sean “Diddy” Combs was violent with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. In the video from the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in the Century City section of Los Angeles, Americans saw Cassie racing towards a bank of elevators to escape. And then the country saw Diddy run after and snatch Cassie, throw her to the floor, kick her multiple times, then drag her back to their hotel room that she’d just fled.

Diddy’s attorney claims that Cassie was violent with him

However, Diddy’s defense attorneys plan to show evidence that Cassie committed acts of violence against him as well.

According to TMZ, there was a terse exchange between the prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo on day 4 of the Diddy trial inside the federal courtroom in New York.

Agnifilo told the judge, “is going to take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship,” noting, “hitting, on both sides: DV (domestic violence).”

The defense attorney continued, saying, “We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?”

Judge Arun Subramanian asked Agnifilo, “You’re arguing that they are just violent?”

Agnifilo responded, “Right. We’re saying it’s relevant.”

Diddy’s defense team will introduce evidence of ‘mutual violence’

TMZ reports that Agnifilo will submit a brief to explain that they will submit two cellphone videos that will corroborate mutual violence between Diddy and Cassie. They also will show the jury the unedited version of that infamous video showing Diddy beatdown of Cassie in 2016.