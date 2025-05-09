Doechii ignites The Weeknd, Carti on ‘Timeless’ remix

Doechii continues her remarkable ascent in 2025’s music landscape, leveraging her recent Grammy success with a dynamic appearance on the remix of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s hit single “Timeless.” The Tampa-born artist delivers a performance that showcases her distinctive flow and lyrical prowess while cementing her status among hip-hop’s most compelling voices.

The remix arrives during a career-defining period for Doechii, whose trajectory has accelerated dramatically since her historic Grammy win earlier this year. Her addition to the already star-studded track demonstrates her growing industry influence and artistic confidence as she continues building an impressive catalog of high-profile collaborations and solo successes.

Breaking the glass ceiling

Doechii’s recent Grammy triumph for Best Rap Album with Alligator Bites Never Heal represents a watershed moment not just for her career, but for women in hip-hop broadly. This achievement makes her the first female artist to claim the coveted award since Lauryn Hill’s groundbreaking win in 1999 with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill—a 26-year gap that underscores the significance of Doechii’s accomplishment.

This historic win has dramatically elevated her profile within the industry, transforming her from respected up-and-comer to certified hip-hop luminary virtually overnight. The recognition has opened doors to collaborations with established superstars while amplifying her voice as a trailblazing presence in a historically male-dominated genre.

Commercial momentum and creative expansion

Following her Grammy victory, Doechii has maintained impressive momentum with the release of “Anxiety,” a track featuring a creative sample of Gotye that has resonated strongly with listeners. The song’s rapid ascent into Billboard’s Hot 100 top 10 demonstrates her growing commercial appeal and artistic versatility.

Her appearance on Westside Gunn’s “Egypt” remix further showcased her adaptability across different production styles and collaborative contexts. Each new release has expanded her artistic palette while reinforcing her distinctive voice—a combination that has attracted attention from both critical circles and mainstream audiences.

Elevating the original with signature style

The May 2nd release of the “Timeless” remix finds Doechii joining The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on a standout track from The Weeknd’s latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Her contribution maintains the atmospheric quality of the original while introducing her characteristic energy and confident delivery.

Her verse serves as both celebration and statement of purpose, with references to her streaming numbers and studio capabilities. She mentions having billions on the streams and advancing on the beat when she enters the booth. These lyrics reflect her current success while hinting at greater ambitions still to come, all delivered with technical precision that complements her high-profile collaborators.

Artistic versatility on display

What makes Doechii‘s contribution to “Timeless” particularly noteworthy is how seamlessly she integrates her distinctive style into the established aesthetic created by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti. Rather than disrupting the track’s original vision, she enhances it through complementary energy and thematic consistency.

This adaptability across different sonic environments has become one of Doechii’s defining characteristics as an artist. Whether crafting viral hits that sample alternative rock or delivering verses alongside established hip-hop icons, she maintains a core identity while demonstrating remarkable range—a quality that suggests significant staying power in an often fickle industry.

Industry impact and future trajectory

As Doechii continues building on her recent successes, the “Timeless” remix represents another strategic step in her expanding influence across hip-hop and broader pop culture. Her ability to move between groundbreaking solo work and high-profile collaborations positions her for sustained relevance and creative growth.

For fans and industry observers alike, this latest release offers compelling evidence of an artist operating at the height of her powers while still exploring the boundaries of her potential. The confidence and technical skill displayed in her contribution to “Timeless” suggests an artist who understands both her current position and future possibilities within contemporary music.

With streaming numbers climbing and critical acclaim accumulating, Doechii’s trajectory appears increasingly boundless. Her participation in this remix isn’t merely adding another credit to her resume—it’s further evidence of an artist actively shaping hip-hop’s present while laying groundwork for its future direction.