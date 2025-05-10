John Legend speaks out on Kanye West’s downfall

John Legend is saddened by the “devolution” of Kanye West. The relationship between these two musical powerhouses has evolved dramatically over the years, from close collaborators to distant former associates.

The ‘All of Me’ singer was one of the first artists to be signed to West’s Good Music record label during the early 2000s but has bemoaned the rapper’s bizarre behavior and controversial social media posts of an antisemitic and offensive nature. Their professional collaboration helped shape both artists’ early careers and influenced the direction of contemporary music.

“Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him,” John told The Times newspaper. “He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.” The interview provides rare insight into Legend’s perspective on his former mentor’s public transformation.

Legend’s relationship with West – who now prefers to be known as Ye – broke down in 2022 over the rapper’s support for US President Donald Trump and he pinpoints the death of the star’s mother Donda as the beginning of Kanye’s “descent”. This personal loss marked a turning point that many close to West have similarly identified.

“I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution,” the 46-year-old singer said. “I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyze him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.” West’s relationship with his mother was famously close, making her loss particularly impactful on his life and career.

Legend is a vocal critic of Trump and branded the White House chief as a “mad dictator” over the treatment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was arrested at his home in Maryland and sent to prison in El Salvador in March. Legend has consistently used his platform to advocate for social justice causes throughout his career.

“It’s extremely dangerous in America right now. If the government can kidnap you, take you to a foreign prison, and claim they have no way of getting you back, the entire rule of law is meaningless,” he said. These comments reflect Legend’s ongoing concern about civil liberties and constitutional protections.

Legend continued: “If you can just be abducted by the government without any evidence or proof, then the whole system is done and we’re living in a system based on the whims of a mad dictator. That’s what we’re sitting on the precipice of right now. We’re a nation of entrepreneurs. Who is going to want to start a business here, or come to university from another country, if they don’t have the protection of the rule of law?” His remarks demonstrate the intersection between his musical career and political activism.

The star will continue to support the Democratic Party and thinks an “outsider” will be required to return the party to the White House. Legend has been actively engaged in political discourse and voter mobilization efforts over several election cycles.

“Generally with the Democrats they succeed with someone who isn’t part of the Washington establishment, like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. I think that’s what it will take – an outsider – to get us in,” he said. This analysis comes as political commentators debate strategies for future Democratic campaigns.

Legend‘s comments about West are particularly notable given their shared history in the music industry. Both artists achieved significant commercial success and critical acclaim, though their paths have diverged considerably in recent years.

The musical journey they began together at Good Music helped define a generation of hip-hop and R&B, making their professional separation all the more significant within industry circles. West’s early support of Legend played a crucial role in launching the singer’s career before he established himself as an independent artistic force.

Despite the breakdown in their relationship, Legend’s reflections suggest a complex mix of disappointment and concern rather than animosity toward his former collaborator. His measured response indicates the lingering impact of their professional association despite the distance that now exists between them.

The interview provides a rare window into how artists navigate relationships that become complicated by political differences and public controversies. Legend’s willingness to address these sensitive topics speaks to his thoughtful approach to public discourse on difficult subjects.