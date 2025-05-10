Terry Crews reveals surprising daily fasting routine

Terry Crews fasts until 2pm every single day. This intermittent fasting approach has become increasingly popular among celebrities and fitness enthusiasts seeking both physical and mental benefits.

“I have a routine – I intermittent fast, I don’t eat till 2, but between 10.30 and 11.30, I always make my own coffee,” the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor has opened up about the importance of “routine” for himself, which includes making his own coffee every morning and taking time to reflect and set his goals while not eating from 10pm until 2pm the next day. Many health experts consider this type of fasting window to be effective for metabolic health.

Speaking to ‘On With Mario Lopez’, he said: “It’s part of my routine – it got me through so many things. That hour period in my day is when I write down all my goals, I make my plans, I focus my life.” Crews has consistently emphasized the importance of mental preparation throughout his diverse career.

The 56-year-old actor – who has teamed up with Starbucks on his own signature blend – insisted the goals he jots down during his coffee breaks are a huge help. This collaboration with Starbucks represents just one of his ventures beyond acting.

“It’s really about these routines that make you successful, you know what i mean?” he added. “I go back to the lists that I made when I was doing those coffee breaks, and I hit every one of those goals, brother. It’s really magic.” The power of written goals has been a recurring theme in Crews’ public discussions about success.

Terry revealed he still works out “early” each morning, but doesn’t wake up hungry because he eats his “biggest meal” late. His dedication to fitness has been evident throughout his career in entertainment.

“My biggest meal is at night, so I’m basically working out on that,” he explained. This approach reflects his personalized nutrition strategy that works with his unique schedule and metabolism.

When it comes to fasting, Terry – who still enjoys snacks at the cinema – explained his approach is more about “discipline”. His balanced perspective allows for enjoyment while maintaining overall structure.

“Listen, the thing about fasting for me, it’s not about just the body, it’s about the discipline,” he said. “Everything that is within your reach is not meant to be in your hand. It’s telling your body ‘No, you’re gonna do it when I tell you to do it’.” This philosophy extends beyond eating habits into broader life principles.

“It’s a ripple effect that affects everything in your life. You learn how to turn things down, you learn how to say no to stuff. You can’t listen to your body, man, it tells you the wrong thing. Sometimes the right decision doesn’t always feel good.” These insights reflect a holistic approach to health that encompasses mental discipline alongside physical practices.

Throughout his public appearances, Crews has consistently shared his wellness journey with transparency and authenticity. His willingness to discuss both successes and challenges has made him relatable to fans seeking realistic guidance from public figures they admire.

The former athlete turned actor has maintained his physical conditioning while adapting to the various demands of his entertainment career. His morning ritual combining fasting, coffee, and goal-setting has remained consistent through numerous professional transitions.

Health practitioners note that intermittent fasting approaches like Crews’ can provide various benefits when implemented appropriately and with consideration for individual needs. The practice has gained mainstream acceptance in recent years after long being practiced in various cultural traditions.

Crews‘ coffee ritual serves multiple purposes in his daily routine, providing not just a beverage but a moment for reflection and planning that he credits with much of his success. This dedicated time for mental focus exemplifies his structured approach to personal development.

The actor’s commitment to discipline extends across multiple aspects of his life, from physical health to career management and personal growth. This integrated approach to wellness reflects contemporary understanding of the connections between physical habits and mental wellbeing.

By sharing his personal routine, Crews offers fans insight into the behind-the-scenes practices that support his public persona and professional achievements. His emphasis on consistency and routine demonstrates the importance of daily habits in achieving long-term success in any field.