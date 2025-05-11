Al B. Sure! says Diddy was involved in Kim Porter’s death

Now that jury selection is underway and the sensationalized Diddy trial is ready, Al B. Sure! has dropped another bombshell theory on national TV.

The genius behind 1988’s classic In Effect Mode album strongly insinuates that Sean “Diddy” Combs had something to do with the death of former girlfriend Kim Porter. He also emphatically suggests that Diddy was also involved in his near-fatal coma condition.

Al B. Sure! procreated with Kim Porter before Diddy

The singer, who rocketed to fame in the late 1980s as a New Jack crooner with a melodious falsetto voice, was dating Porter then. They had a child together, Quincy Brown. Diddy eventually adopted the son in the 1990s while the Bad Boy boss and Porter were an item.

On Fox 5 New York, Sure! said he does not believe that Porter’s shocking and sudden death was a result of an illness.

Al B. Sure! said Kim Porter was in excellent condition before her death

“She was in the best of health. We just saw each other before her passing. We were actually celebrating our son’s new Netflix Christmas special.” When asked if he believed pneumonia was the true cause, the singer responded, “Absolutely not.”

Al B. Sure is a willing witness for prosecutors in the Diddy trial

Sure! told the news station that Porter warned him about Diddy’s explosive temper and all-consuming jealousy and that she feared for her own life. However, there is no evidence to substantiate the claims. But the singer has already agreed to testify in the trial, which resumes on Monday, May 12.

He stated, “I’m the only one alive,” again making the not-too-subtle charge that others who tried to speak out against Diddy didn’t survive.

Additionally, Al B. Sure! is set to release a memoir titled Do You Believe Me Now? Later in the year, he plans to detail his experiences and allegations.