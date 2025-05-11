Amber Rose gets torched for calling herself ‘African queen’

Amber Rose remains unbothered even as she gets deep fried by social media for claiming she is an “African queen.”

All homo sapiens can trace their origins to Africa

Rose continues to be unrepentant and unflinching in her stance because she said all ethnicities of the world have the exact ancestral origin, Africa, the cradle of humanity and civilization.

No arguments there. But urbanites have a problem when you juxtapose Rose’s statement and her previous pronouncements that she is not Black, not to mention her fiery, pro-MAGA rhetoric at the Republican National Convention last summer.

Amber Rose says all women are qualified to be an African queen

According to the video reposted by Livebitez, “We all come from the motherland,” said the 41-year-old Rose, whose full name is Amber Rose Levonchuk.

A paparazzi inquired further, asking if White people could also claim the African Queen title. Amber answered in the affirmative.

“100 percent,” she responded matter-of-factly, “because we all come from Africa, babe.”

Rose, who has visited African countries multiple times, said she’s never confronted by the obsession with racial identity the way she is in her home country.

“They don’t talk about race like they do over here in America,” she explained. “If you’re a good person, that’s all they care about.”

Rose gets cooked on social media

Many took umbrage with Rose, who now sees her as an unscrupulous opportunist who dated Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa for clout — and spoke at MAGA leader Donald Trump’s Republican nomination coronation last year.

“Don’t ever call yourself an African queen after you posed with this man (Trump) who’s deporting Africans,” said one angry respondant. “You cannot possibly have a black parent the way you act.”

Another detractor said, “But your (sic) a “black queen” bbg ur so far from it😂.”

A third person concurred with the first two, who spat out, “Now you on baddies pretending you care about black children, girl please.”

A fourth person continued the line of thinking among many urbanites by saying, “But you in Africa wanting to be black again LMAOOOO,” while a fifth

One user believes Amber’s intentions have never been authentic, saying, “U were never a feminist. Just a clout chaser.” Still, another person said she has claims to the term. “To be fair, her mom is from Cape Verde, which is an island country in Africa.”

Another spat out the concept with contempt for Rose, saying, “You’re not even qualified, queen -Aaron the plumber!” while another had a problem with Rose being called either: “The Black debate aside, she’s not even a queen.”