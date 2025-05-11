Cedric the Entertainer reflects on ‘The Neighborhood’

As “The Neighborhood” concludes its seventh season and transition into its final installment, star Cedric the Entertainer shares insights on the show’s impact and the importance of community. With the television landscape constantly evolving, reaching eight seasons is a significant achievement, and Cedric attributes this success to the show’s focus on human differences and shared experiences.

In a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Cedric emphasized the show’s core message: “We come from different backgrounds, and yet we live in community.” He believes that understanding and connecting with others can reveal surprising commonalities. Over the course of seven seasons, the show has explored various life situations and challenges, allowing audiences to engage with relatable stories. Cedric expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell these narratives, highlighting the show’s relevance and the strong cast that brought it to life.

Cedric’s journey in television began with his role on “The Steve Harvey Show,” where he learned the importance of professionalism and leadership. He credits his friend and mentor, Steve Harvey, for shaping his approach to sitcoms. Cedric stated, “It was all about the kind of attitude you lead from the top down.” His involvement in the creative process is extensive; he often serves as an executive producer, overseeing everything from casting to writing. He even took on directing duties for several episodes of “The Neighborhood,” allowing him to further shape the stories being told.

Cedric’s character, Calvin Butler, draws inspiration from his upbringing in Caruthersville, Missouri. He shared that Calvin embodies the qualities of a respected patriarch, much like a figure from his childhood, Mr. Frank Shelby. Cedric described Shelby as a kind, well-dressed man who was admired by the community. “That’s the window in which I created Calvin Butler,” he explained, noting that Calvin represents a man who may not have everything but values what he does possess.

As the series concludes its final season, Cedric aims to end the show in a way that allows fans to envision the future of the characters. He hopes viewers can see themselves or people they know reflected in Calvin Butler. Cedric articulated his desire for audiences to recognize Calvin as a strong leader, father, and husband who evolves through experiences. He stated, “Hopefully people see that in future generations, like, ‘Yo, this guy started in one place where he just wasn’t having it.’”

Cedric encourages viewers to embrace new experiences and growth, illustrating how Calvin’s character evolves from someone resistant to change to someone open to trying new things. This journey of self-discovery and acceptance is a central theme of the show, resonating with audiences who appreciate the importance of community and personal growth.

The Season 7 finale of “The Neighborhood” aired on CBS on May 5 and is now available for streaming on Paramount+. As fans prepare to bid farewell to this beloved series, Cedric the Entertainer’s reflections remind us of the power of storytelling in fostering understanding and connection among diverse communities. The legacy of “The Neighborhood” will undoubtedly continue to inspire viewers long after its conclusion.