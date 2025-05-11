Charles Barkley calls fraternities a ‘bunch of losers’

Famous for spewing whatever inflammatory thought pops into his head, Charles Barkley incited a storm of social media uproar when he called Greek fraternities a “bunch of losers.”

On Thursday night’s “Inside the NBA,“ following TNT’s coverage of Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, Barkley slammed fraternities in a now-viral moment.

Charles Barkley denounces Greek frats

“I don’t want to be in no fraternity,“ Barkley, 62, roared on the show. “A bunch of damn loser dudes getting together all the time.“

Barkley’s declaration was met with disbelief and chuckles from his co-hosts, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet“ Smith, and Ernie Johnson, who were visibly stunned by his outspokenness.

Kenny Smith defends fraternities

Smith was the first to interject and heaped effusive praise on fraternities and their work in their communities. Barkley, however, was undeterred and doubled down on his position.

“Knock it off,“ Barkley said to Kenny. “If they were that good, you’d join.”

Smith again defended fraternities, but Smith said he didn’t have time when he starred as a point guard for the University of North Carolina back in the 1980s

Barkley fired, “You were busy. Yeah, only losers join fraternities.”

Shaq informs Charles Barkley that the GOAT joined a frat

Shaq then told Barkley that the man considered the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan, joined Omega Psi Phi fraternity when he became a legend while dazzling fans as Smith’s teammate at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“Michael ain’t wasting his time with no fraternity,“ Barkley barked, still unconvinced. “He might be, but he ain’t doing nothing with them bums.”

Shaq then joked that Barkley didn’t have the GPA to pledge.

But Barkley retorted with a humorous response: “I did. I averaged 20 points and 20 rebounds. That’s my grade point average.”