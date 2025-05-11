Diddy’s attorney calls prosecution ‘six pack of White women

The judge in the Diddy trial called Diddy attorney friend into chambers for the disaparaging comment
Attorney Mark Geragos
Attorney Mark Geragos (Image source: YouTube/E! News)

An attorney close to the Diddy defense team was given a tongue lashing by the presiding judge for calling the federal prosecution team a “six pack of White women.

Mark Geragos, who is not officially on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense team but whose daughter, Teny, was hired to help defend the embattled Bad Boy boss, was disturbed by the racial and gender composition of the U.S. Department of Justice’s prosecution team. 


Geragos commented on the “2 Angry Men podcast he co-hosts with TMZ founder Harvey Levin. 

YouTube video

This week, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian summoned Geragos to his chambers and harangued him for his reckless and inflammatory description of the prosecution team. 


“I think this is ridiculous, Subramanian said, according to NBC News. “I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of white women is outrageous. … This would not be tolerated in any court from any lawyer anywhere across the nation.”

Subramanian added, “You have one more listener for your podcast.

As long as you subscribe, I’m all for it, Geragos quipped humorously, according to the outlet. 

Geragos justified his incendiary “six-pack of White women remark. “I think when you’ve got a Black man who’s being prosecuted and the client feels like he’s being targeted, it’s an observation. 

The judge will probably keep his word to check in on the “2 Angry Men podcast. Especially since Geragos said the infamous hotel beatdown video amounted to “character assassination of Diddy. The defense claims the damning video, which was first aired by CNN a year ago, was heavily edited to maximize shock value and damage to Diddy’s image and legacy. Many believe it has.

During the jury selection process, the judge also asked Geragos if he is advising Diddy. In another case, Geragos is already working with Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs.

“I do talk with him with great frequency, he said. 

As a result of Geragos’ comments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik expressed her uneasiness with Geragos and Levin’s podcast, which has several million subscribers. She believes that his words have the potential to influence the jury process, which could compromise the fairness of the trial. 

NBC News says the jury selection process should be complete by the end of the week at the latest.

