The AKAs make impactful donation to child advocacy center

The donation from AKA is not just financial support, but a lifeline for the children at CACar. It is aimed at bolstering the efforts of CACar, which provides crucial services to children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Elizabeth Pulley, the executive director of CACar, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are so grateful to the South Central Region of AKA for their presence and donation of $20,000. The donation will help our 34 locations that serve all 75 Arkansas counties, continuing our mission of providing essential tools and resources for children who are enduring trauma due to abuse and neglect.” This funding will play a vital role in ensuring that children receive the support they need to heal from their traumatic experiences.

Before the conference, members of AKA visited the CACar facility in Little Rock. They engaged with the staff and children, highlighting their commitment to understanding and supporting the center’s mission. CACar shared their appreciation on social media, stating, “Our hearts are full after a wonderful morning with some incredible members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Their generosity, energy, and genuine interest in the work of our Children’s Advocacy Centers truly inspired us. We’re so grateful for their support and for taking the time to learn more about our mission to help children heal.” This engagement reflects the Sorority’s dedication to community service and advocacy, inspiring others to follow their lead.

The 93rd South Central Regional Conference focused on philanthropy and had a significant economic impact on the local Arkansas community. With over 4,000 attendees, the event generated an estimated $9 million for the central Arkansas economy, as reported by Black Enterprise. Dr. Shawn E. Simmons, the South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., remarked, “”It was a great honor to host our 93rd South Central Regional Conference in the beautiful city of Little Rock, Arkansas, where our members were able to experience informative and inspiring events and activities throughout the week. In addition to conducting the business of our Sorority, we were dedicated to supporting local businesses and organizations that work to uplift the local community.”

The theme of this year’s conference, “A R.E.A.L. Diamond Adventure in the Natural State,” encapsulated the spirit of the event, which included a variety of workshops focused on leadership development, a concert featuring the R&B group NEXT, a baseball outing supporting HBCU sports, and a Gospel Brunch with performances by Zacardi Cortez. These activities fostered a sense of community among attendees and provided a platform for networking and personal growth.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues to exemplify its unwavering commitment to service and community upliftment through impactful donations and events. The recent contribution to the Child Advocacy Center of Arkansas is a testament to the organization’s dedication to supporting vulnerable populations, particularly children facing adversity. As they continue to engage with local communities, AKA enhances the lives of those they serve and strengthens the bonds within the African American community. Their commitment is something we can all be proud of and support.

For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and its initiatives, visit its official website or follow its social media channels.