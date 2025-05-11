Yung Miami flames fans who say her body is bought, not built

Rapper Yung Miami cooked a few wayward fans on high heat when they suggested that her voluptuous physical attributes were “bought, not built” in the gym as she claims.

The 31-year-old femcee, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee but borrowed her hometown for her stage name, charred a few folks after making her posterior jiggle a few times for her seven million Instagram followers.

Yung Miami chars a few fans

After a few references on BBLs (Brazillian butt lift), Yung Miami clowned a fan with some profanity-laced jokes of her own.

“Girl, you don’t see me in that gym putting in all that mutherf—–g work! You talking about a doctor, girl, what?” Miami said while laughing.

Yung Miami said she works hard for her toned body

Miami said she is paying the price for her hard workouts, which include squats and heavy weightlifting.

“Girl I be in there lifting weights and all that. 125 pounds and all that, my arms, everything… sore it hurts… bad!” Yung Miami informed her fans.

Miami kept the admonishments light by telling them not to ask her about a doctor if they caught her in the gym.

“I never said my body wasn’t done. Thank ya, thank ya. I said when you see me in the gym, don’t ask me about no muthaf—–g doctor,” she said.

Fans chime in with their thoughts

Pop culture wasted no time offering their thoughts in LiveBitez’s comment section and their reactions to Yung Miami’s videos. Some knew she was joking and trolling, while others were convinced she definitely had some work done.

“She need to stop playing and share her surgeon 😂😩,” suggests one fan, while another laughed along with Miami, saying, “😂😂😂😂 bra what’s wrong with her😂😂😂😂”

A fan appreciates Miami’s sense of levity on a sensitive matter, such as cosmetic surgery. “😂😂😂 I love her humor 😍,” while a fourth said it’s the fans who are making it more than what it really is. “It’s a joke y’all too serious in these comments 😒”

Another user remains unconvinced with Miami’s denials of heavy reconstructive work, saying, “She got the best bbl in the game can’t lie.” At the same time, someone else added, “Draya and Cardi BBL jiggles many of them do lol the hips shows Miami has a bbl.”

One fan is convinced Miami’s physique is both bought and built. “To keep it up you got to go to the gym anyway might as well build a body that way anyway 😂,” while another just enjoyed Miami’s sense of humor. “😂😂😂😂😂😂she funny af.”