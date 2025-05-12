2025 Chevrolet Traverse High Country Luxury within reach

The full-size SUV market has never been more competitive, and Chevrolet knows it. With the newly refreshed 2025 Chevrolet Traverse High Country, Chevy has taken their three-row people mover and elevated it to new heights of luxury and refinement, while maintaining the practical versatility families have come to expect from the Traverse nameplate.

The 2025 Traverse High Country immediately announces its upscale intentions with a bold, sophisticated exterior that commands attention. Chevrolet has wisely evolved the design language rather than revolutionizing it, creating a more premium look without alienating loyal Traverse customers. The High Country trim distinguishes itself with exclusive 21-inch machined-face aluminum wheels, unique chrome accents, and an imposing front grille that gives the SUV a distinctly upmarket presence.

LED lighting is standard all around, with the High Country receiving signature daytime running lights that create an unmistakable light signature. The power-folding side mirrors with integrated puddle lamps that project the Traverse logo onto the ground are a thoughtful touch that adds to the premium feel.

Step inside the High Country, and you’re greeted by an interior that could easily belong in a vehicle costing thousands more. The perforated leather seats offer both heating and ventilation for front and second-row passengers, while the panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light. Third-row occupants aren’t forgotten either, with their own USB-C charging ports and surprisingly comfortable accommodations—even for adults on shorter trips.

The centerpiece of the dash is the massive 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Chevrolet’s latest interface. It’s impressively responsive and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The 11-inch digital driver display is equally impressive, offering multiple configuration options and clear, crisp graphics. The High Country also features a head-up display that keeps vital information in the driver’s line of sight.

Chevrolet‘s Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance makes its debut in the Traverse lineup exclusively in the High Country trim, allowing for truly hands-free driving on compatible highways across North America. It’s a game-changer for long road trips and works with remarkable smoothness and confidence.

Under the hood, the 2025 Traverse High Country houses a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This represents a significant power increase over the previous generation’s V6, all while improving fuel economy to an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway with front-wheel drive.

The 8-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and intelligently, keeping the engine in its power band when needed and fading into the background during relaxed cruising. The High Country comes standard with all-wheel drive featuring an advanced twin-clutch rear differential that can actively distribute torque between the rear wheels for improved handling and traction.

The ride quality is exceptional, with the adaptive suspension doing an admirable job of soaking up road imperfections while maintaining composure through corners. Road and wind noise are well-suppressed, creating a serene cabin environment even at highway speeds.

Despite its luxury aspirations, the Traverse High Country doesn’t forget its functional roots. With 23.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, 57.8 behind the second, and a cavernous 98.2 with all seats folded, it remains one of the most spacious vehicles in its class. The power-folding third row and hands-free power liftgate make accessing that space effortless.

The Traverse can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, making it capable of handling most family recreational needs. The integrated trailer brake controller and hitch guidance camera views take the stress out of hitching up and maneuvering with a trailer.

The tested vehicle with options is $54,995. The High Country delivers a level of luxury, technology, and refinement that rivals vehicles costing significantly more. When cross-shopped against similarly equipped luxury-branded competitors, the value proposition becomes clear.

The 2025 Chevrolet Traverse High Country successfully bridges the gap between mainstream and luxury SUVs. It offers near-luxury accommodations and features at a more palatable price point than the European and Japanese luxury brands, all while maintaining the practicality and reliability that Chevrolet customers expect.

If you’re in the market for a three-row SUV and want to pamper yourself without breaking the bank, the Traverse High Country deserves a spot at the top of your test drive list. It might just convince you that the premium badge isn’t worth the premium price.

Pros:

Upscale interior with premium materials and exceptional fit and finish

Spacious cabin with comfortable seating in all three rows

Super Cruise hands-free driving technology works impressively well

Powerful and efficient turbocharged engine

Excellent cargo capacity and family-friendly features

High-tech infotainment system with intuitive interface

Cons: