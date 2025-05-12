Tom Brady prevented Raiders from drafting Shedeur Sanders?

Former sports talk superstar Skip Bayless stirred up windstorms when he claimed Tom Brady was responsible for the Las Vegas Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders seven times in the NFL Draft.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning Brady vehemently denies Bayless’ claims and thoroughly flames Bayless for uttering the statements without sources or corroborative evidence.

Skip Bayless accuses Brady of rejecting Sanders

“It is now pretty clear Tom Brady — who mentored Shedeur — told the Raiders NOT to take Shedeur,” Bayless posted on his eponymous podcast that was posted on X and YouTube.

Bayless calls Brady a liar

Bayless continued ripping Brady for allegedly lying about the decision to pass on Sanders. “Stop it, Tom. Quit lying to us, Tom. Quit dodging the truth, Tom,” Bayless blazed away. “I’m just going to call it bulls—t. Because that’s utter bulls—t.”

Brady responded while visiting the “Impaulsive” podcast owned by WWE wrestler Logan Paul. Brady said he empathized with Sanders being a fifth-round draft pick since Brady, considered the greatest quarterback of all time, was also taken very late in the draft — No. 199 to be exact, compared to Sanders’ No. 144.

Brady said he and Sanders were picked late

Brady knows all too well the torment of waiting to get picked by any team to fulfill his dream, and he offered advice on how Sanders can make the most of his own experience.

Before that, however, Brady made it clear that he “wasn’t part of any evaluation process” on behalf of the Raiders.

“I actually texted Shedeur cause I know him very well, and I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens wherever you go, that’s your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft,” Brady added. “I was (pick No.) 199, so who could speak on it better than me, like what that really means? Use it as motivation, you’re gonna get your chances, go take advantage of it.”

Brady flames Bayless

Later in the interview, Brady cooked Bayless on high heat for making unsourced statements on the air.

“That’s the problem with media, is everyone can just say whatever the f–k they want and get away with it. And it’s kind of unfortunate because there actually used to be a lot of integrity in media and there’s way less now because everyone needs crazy voices to get heard.”

Brady added that “it actually probably hurts a lot of relationships, which is not the goal of broadcasting. It should be to develop and cultivate and solve problems and rather than the critiques, I want people to offer solutions.”

Neither Bayless nor Sanders has publicly responded to Brady’s latest statements.