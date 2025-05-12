Queens Tour debuts to packed houses in Vegas, Oakland, LA

Four of music’s most revered vocalists brought decades of soul, R&B, and pop mastery to the West Coast as The Queens Tour launched with three packed-out performances that transformed concert venues into celebrations of musical excellence. Audiences responded with multiple standing ovations throughout each night.

Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight delivered a powerhouse opening weekend with shows in Las Vegas, Oakland, and Los Angeles, drawing multi-generational audiences who witnessed the living legends showcase their iconic catalogs.

The Los Angeles performance reached an unexpected crescendo when music pioneer Stevie Wonder made an unannounced appearance, joining Khan onstage to perform “Tell Me Something Good.” The collaboration brought immediate electricity to the venue as Wonder, who wrote the track specifically for Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, earned them their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group, or Chorus.

The tour represents a significant cultural moment, bringing together four African American women whose careers broke barriers and created pathways for generations of artists who followed. Between them, the performers have amassed over 20 Grammy Awards and dozens of gold and platinum certifications across six decades of recorded music.

The Queens Tour continues its 20-city journey through summer and fall 2025, with upcoming performances scheduled across major markets nationwide. The tour arrives in New York on May 24 and Chicago on May 30, with stops including Atlanta, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., before the tour’s second leg.