Streetz Cred: Ferrari Simmons on culture and keeping it 100

From aux cord authority to Atlanta tastemaker, Ferrari Simmons opens up about community impact, culture preservation, and why Hungry AF should be your first stop in the A.

Streetz Cred with Solo continues with a voice Atlanta already knows and trusts. As a radio staple and community connector, Simmons has consistently blended authenticity with accessibility. He’s got the aux cord, the mic, and the heart of the city.

We sat down with Simmons to get his take on music, awkward fan moments, and what Atlanta needs more of (hint: it’s deeper than just the vibes).

The aux cord is in your hand at the ultimate Atlanta kickback. What three songs absolutely have to be played, and what’s the one song you’d skip faster than a Falcons comeback in the fourth quarter?

Future – “March Madness,” Archie – “We Ready,” and “Swag Surf” by F.L.Y. The one song I’m skipping? Anything that’s not an Atlanta track at a Falcons game. Period.

Beyond the beats and the ‘grams, what’s one cause or issue that genuinely fires you up, and what’s a small way your followers can get involved?

Not enough philanthropy work! Each one, teach one. I really believe in giving back, and the little things matter. Follow me at @FerrariSimmons on all platforms to stay in the loop on ways to contribute.

Ferrari Simmons talks about his fans

Let’s be real, what’s the most hilariously awkward fan encounter you’ve ever had?

When people walk up to me and can name my wife and my kids. It’s awkward, but also kinda dope. That means they’re really listening to the radio.

The metaverse is knocking. What’s one thing about Atlanta culture – the music, the food, the slang – that you hope never gets lost in the digital translation?

Personal moments. Being outside. Concerts. That real-life connection. You can’t download that.

What’s your go-to Atlanta food spot that you’d recommend to someone visiting for the first time, and what’s the one dish that’s a guaranteed “chef’s kiss” moment?

Hungry AF in Smyrna. Just go. That spot never misses.

If your life was a trending TikTok sound, which one would it be and why?

Cam’ron’s voice saying: “I like being home. Folks who be outside to be outside don’t like they house.” That’s me 1,000 percent.

Who are three rising stars in the Atlanta scene – DJs, artists, influencers – that our readers should have on their radar right now, and what makes them shine?

DJ King Taylor – energy and control

Belly Gang Kushington – pure talent and drive

Bunna B – creative, consistent, and knows how to make waves

What’s a piece of advice you’d give to your younger self just starting out in this industry, knowing what you know now about the hustle and the highlight reel?

Lock in now. I played around too long. Get serious early. The game doesn’t wait.

Finish this sentence: “Atlanta’s influence on global culture is like…”

Hibachi. Awesome. A little bit of everything, and it all hits.

If you could manifest one major change in the Atlanta entertainment scene overnight, what would it be and why?

Bring back the dance floor; everybody’s VIP now. That’s cool, but Atlanta had a whole vibe when folks actually danced. We need that space again.

Ferrari Simmons is more than a media personality. He’s a cultural steward for the city that raised him and the culture he represents. From community work to nightlife commentary, he remains deeply Atlanta in every sense.

(photo from Ferrari Simmons IG)

Follow his journey, get involved, and stay locked in with Streetz Cred with Solo for more behind-the-scenes stories from Atlanta’s biggest influencers.