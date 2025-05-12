Streetz Credit: TallBoy Sanders makes tech make sense

Corey “TallBoy” Sanders is breaking down barriers in tech by translating the complex into conversations that connect. Through “The Lab Tech Show,” he’s proving that tech isn’t just for coders; it’s for everyone.

You’ve built a lane with “The Lab Tech Show” by making tech talk easy to understand. What inspired you to create this platform?

Tech has always been my thing. I live for the gadgets, the updates, and the “aha!” moments when something just clicks. … That all changed during the pandemic.

I started helping a few of my senior neighbors who were struggling to keep up. Not just with tech, but with everyday essentials. … I watched one of them quietly put groceries back at the checkout line because their budget couldn’t stretch. That hit me. But what hit harder? Realizing they weren’t using any digital coupons.

I offered to help. … I showed them how to download the store’s app, activate digital deals, and boom. More groceries, same budget. … After talking it through with a friend, we had a light bulb moment: Let’s start a show. Something fun, informative, and easy to understand. Made for real people who just want to make life a little easier through tech.

What’s been the biggest challenge transitioning from traditional radio to a more digital, content-driven space?

Discipline. Hands down.

In traditional radio, the structure is already there. … Your breaks are timed, your segments are mapped out, and once your shift is done, you’re out.

But in the digital world? You are the machine. … You’re not just the talent. You’re the producer, editor, scheduler, social media manager, and sometimes even the janitor. … In radio, the trust is already built. But in the digital space? You’re not just competing with one or two stations. You’re competing with every scroll, swipe, and notification.

A lot of people think “tech” just means expensive gadgets. What’s the biggest misconception about technology right now?

That it’s only for people with deep pockets or a degree in engineering.

The truth? Tech is simply a tool. It’s not about having the latest iPhone or a robot vacuum that talks back. It’s about using what you have to make life easier, faster, or more affordable. That grocery store app that helps you save $20 a week? That’s tech.

What piece of tech has made your day-to-day life easier that you think most folks are sleeping on?

Let’s go ahead and address the elephant in the room: AI. … I use a tool that records up to 15 minutes of any voice conversation. Once it’s done, it gives me summaries in multiple tones and even drafts written content based on the conversation. That’s not just smart. That’s efficient.

Each week on the show, you’re bringing the news but also dropping gems. What’s one recent story or product that made you go “yo, this is a game changer”?

Two things: The Handy and the Lexip Mouse.

The Handy is a device for long-distance intimacy. … The Lexip Mouse has a built-in joystick. I use it to scroll faster or switch browser tabs with a flick. It saves time and boosts productivity.

For someone who feels overwhelmed by all the AI talk, smart devices, and cloud-this, app-that what’s your advice to help them ease into it?

Start small. Find someone who speaks your language. Tech doesn’t have to be overwhelming. You just need the right guide. That’s where The Lab Tech Show comes in.

Alright, this one’s for the aunties, uncles, and elders what would you say to someone who thinks they’re “too old” to learn new tech?

You are not too old to level up. Learning something new, especially tech, is not about keeping up with the kids. It’s about keeping your power.

Pull up to “The Lab Tech Show.” One hour, every Wednesday at 8PM Eastern on YouTube. No pressure, no judgment. Just real talk, real news, and real explanations in plain English.

Streetz Cred with Solo is all about spotlighting voices that move the culture forward. From tech innovators to community leaders, we’re telling the stories that matter. Follow the journey every week right here on rolling out and tap in with Streetz 94.5 to keep your finger on the pulse of what’s next.