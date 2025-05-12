Tory Lanez, the super producer who fired the gunshots that injured ex-girlfriend Megan the Stallion, wan stabbed in prison Monday in California and rushed to the hospital.

Tory Lanez sustains significant injury

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Lanez suffered multiple lacerations by a fellow inmate inside the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, Calif., about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

There was no reason given for the assault, the publication states, but the stabbing wounds were severe enough for Lanez, 32, to be rushed to a civilian hospital in Bakersfield, which is about a 40-mile drive west of the prison.

He is expected to survive the assault

Lanez’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Canadian-born Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was given a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles following a verbal altercation in 2020.

Artist released the 1st full-length album from prison

Despite the extreme limitations due to prison confinement, Lanez managed to be the first rapper to release a full-length album, Peterson, from prison — though many rappers have dropped individual tracks or several singles from prison over the decades.

Stay tuned for further developments on Lanez’s medical condition.