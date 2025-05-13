Court experts and fans found Cassie’s poignant testimony on Day 2 of the Diddy trial to be rather stomach-churning and even vomit-inducing.

It was bad enough for some fans to learn on Day 1 that a paid male expert was allegedly ordered by Sean “Diddy” Combs to urinate in Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s mouth during the infamous “freak-off” parties. Many were further repulsed after Cassie took the stand. She said Diddy routinely beat her, plied her with narcotics, and forced her to participate in freak-offs that would last up to four days at a time.

Cassie said the “freak-offs” became a full-time, all-consuming job

The 38-year-old “U and Me” songstress said the freak-offs became the central focus in her life because of their frequency and required recovery time. The sex sessions became “a job” for Cassie with Diddy serving as the employer, recruiter, buyer, and orchestrator of the debaucherous undertakings.

“There was no time to do anything else but do them, then try to recover,” a very pregnant Cassie lamented in court, according to CNN. Even though she hesitantly agreed to begin participating in the freak-offs at age 22, in order to please Diddy, she said she later regretted it.

“It was disgusting. It was too much. It was overwhelming,” she said, but she was frightened at the consequences of rejecting his orders.

Cassie testified on the many beatings she endured

During the episodes in which she describes Combs allegedly physically assaulting her, she said, “He would knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp my head if I was down.”

She also said Diddy domineered her and meticulously controlled every aspect of her existence when they dated.

“The way I looked, what I was working on that day, who I spoke to,” she testified.

Observers are horrified, disgusted at Diddy

Many fans have flooded social media to convey their horror at the testimony, their sympathies for Cassie, and their disgust at Diddy’s allegedly reprehensible actions.

On Inner City Press’ X page, some fans’ hearts bleed for Cassie:

“He literally held her captive as a sex slave. SMH”

“OMG poor thing… I cannot imagine.”

“Try to recover” ” Lord Jesus… that mustve was a lot.”

“How did she bare all of this for 10 years…the fact that she’s heavily pregnant unpacking her past trauma is horrifying. Poor girl.”

Other fans are shocked because of what initially appeared to be a glamorous and loving couple. Outwardly, Cassie seemed to be living out many youngsters’ fantasies of being whisked away by a rich and powerful suitor and living a life of luxury and globetrotting.

“Cassie got played in the worse way,” one person opined on X. “I saw pictures of them and thought they were the cutest couple. Now it seems like it all was transactional. I find it crazy you date someone 10 years and never not once live with them. They always lived separate and I am sure he still was have freak off’s with his BM’s. It was just sex, drugs, abuse.”

Other fans, however, believe the prosecution may have a hard time proving sex trafficking and interstate prostitution. While the hotel beatdown video was damning and cast him as a monster to most observers, the statute of limitations has passed, and Diddy is not charged with domestic violence.