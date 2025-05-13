Janet Jackson to receive ICON Award, perform at 2025 AMAs

Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards, honoring her remarkable four-decade career and profound influence on music and culture worldwide. The ceremony will air live Monday, May 26.

The 11-time American Music Award winner will also perform a special performance, marking her first television appearance since 2018. The highly anticipated performance adds to the significance of the evening as Jackson joins the exclusive circle of ICON Award recipients.

Joining elite company

Jackson is the third artist to receive the AMAs ICON Award, following Rihanna in 2013 and Lionel Richie in 2022. The honor celebrates artists whose music has made an undeniable cultural and global impact on the industry.

This recognition adds to Jackson’s impressive collection of lifetime achievement honors. She previously received the MTV Icon Award in 2001 and the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2015 BET Awards, solidifying her status as one of music’s most decorated performers.

Unparalleled chart success

Since her 1982 debut album, Jackson has consistently redefined pop music with her innovative sound, choreography, and artistic vision. Her commercial success speaks volumes. She has 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Jackson’s groundbreaking 1986 album Control was the first by a female artist to produce five top-10 hits on the Hot 100. Her follow-up, 1989’s Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, remains the only album in history to generate seven top-5 hits on the Hot 100.

In her 1993 release, Janet continued her record-breaking streak with six top-10 hits, making her the first artist to achieve five or more top-10 singles on the Hot 100 from three different albums.

Jackson’s legacy of longevity

Jackson is among an elite group of just four artists, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and U2, to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in four different decades: the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. This remarkable achievement highlights her enduring relevance across changing musical landscapes.

Her influence extends beyond commercial success. Jackson’s artistic vision, vocal technique, and choreography have inspired generations of performers. Her boundary-pushing music videos and live performances set new standards for visual presentation in pop music.

Family Legacy

In 2019, Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This induction united her with her brothers, The Jackson 5, who entered the Hall in 1997, and Michael Jackson, who received his solo induction in 2001.

Her career has encompassed critical acclaim and commercial success. Jackson has earned five Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Oscar nomination for best original song. Her trophy case also includes multiple MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Cultural impact

Jackson, who turns 59 on May 16, remains a vital force in contemporary music. Her influence spans pop, R&B, rock, and dance music. Her work addressing social issues through music, particularly on Rhythm Nation, created a template for socially conscious pop that artists continue to follow.

Jackson’s innovative blend of musical styles, commitment to excellence, and artistic independence have established her as one of music’s most influential figures. Her boundary-pushing performances and albums helped redefine what a female pop star could accomplish.

The 2025 American Music Awards ceremony will celebrate these achievements when Jackson accepts the ICON Award, recognizing a career that transformed music and inspired countless artists across generations.