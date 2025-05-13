Southern Entertainment Awards: Celebrating the South

The Southern Entertainment Awards (SEAs) have arrived in Atlanta for their 22nd annual celebration, a significant milestone for an event that began with a clear and vital purpose.

Janiro Hawkins reflects on what has kept the SEAs thriving for over two decades: a commitment to acknowledging the often-unsung heroes of the industry and a willingness to evolve with the times. This dedication has fostered a sense of community and respect within the Southern entertainment scene, allowing the SEAs to become a platform where independent artists and industry players feel genuinely seen and appreciated.

The Southern Entertainment Awards is celebrating 22 years this May; what was the original vision behind launching the SEAs back in Nashville, and how has that vision evolved over time?

The vision that prompted us to create the Southern Entertainment Awards was to fill a void within the Entertainment Industry for the contributions that the South was making. Djs were making mixtapes, helping artists get signed, designing flyers, printing cds and so much more so we wanted to highlight their contributions and EVERYTHING that the DJ was involved in. The Southern Entertainment Awards has evolved in so many ways over the past two decades because the industry itself has changed so much, especially with social media, Digital platforms, streaming and technology so we try to incorporate many of these advancements while remaining true to our purpose. To highlight the accomplishments and contributions of people making noise in the South!

Atlanta is the backdrop for this year’s awards. What does it mean to bring the SEAs to a city so deeply rooted in music, culture, and creativity?

What an honor it is to host our event in a city that has such a rich history in music, culture and creativity. Atlanta is truly a mecca within the South and is recognized across the globe!

Award shows come and go, but few last over two decades. What do you think has kept the SEAs relevant and respected, especially within independent music?

I think our consistency has played a large part in our longevity. We’ve been very consistent in acknowledging people’s contributions and not just highlighting the obvious. We really try to dig deep and recognize people’s hard work.

What’s one thing you hope every attendee or viewer walks away with after the 2025 show at City Winery?

We hope they are proud of the finished product we work year-round to present to them. From the venue, to the promotional efforts to performances and even ticket pricing, we just want people to feel that we did everything with them in mind. We also pray that it inspires someone to continue to that next step in their career.

Looking to the future, the long-term vision for the Southern Entertainment Awards is ambitious, with hopes of reaching a 50-year celebration.

Looking ahead, what’s your long-term vision for the Southern Entertainment Awards, and how can people support the platform beyond show weekend?

Long-term vision ideally would be to see a 50-year celebration. Now how do we accomplish that is the million-dollar question because we’re talking 28 years from this point and while we can start planning now, it will be the next generation that takes the Southern Entertainment Awards there. To directly answer the question of how can people support the platform beyond the SEA Weekend? If you have a question, email us. If you are interested in sponsoring, contact us before the week of the event. Visit our website in June and nominate someone then vote for people in November. Share a post, like a post and if you have any suggestions or would like to collaborate, let’s sit down and have a conversation. WE ARE HERE!

While the next generation will ultimately carry this vision forward, there are ways for everyone to support the platform now and beyond the awards weekend. Engaging with the SEAs online by liking and sharing posts, nominating individuals in June, and voting in November are valuable ways to contribute. For those with questions, sponsorship inquiries, or collaboration ideas, direct communication via email or a conversation is encouraged. The Southern Entertainment Awards are here to stay, committed to celebrating the vibrant and ever-evolving entertainment scene of the South.