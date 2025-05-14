adidas HBE celebrates 2025 honoree Sekou Thornell

Atlanta, GA – Following the celebration of the 2025 Honorees, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend and Jaycina Almond, adidas is proud to announce its latest Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) spotlight: Sekou Thornell, founder of Kitboys Club and brand marketer for Atlanta United. With an unwavering commitment to inclusion, Sekou is pioneering a new future for American soccer—one where Black voices not only participate in the sport but shape it.

To honor Sekou’s transformative impact, adidas HBE is debuting a compelling short film that shines a spotlight on his journey and the powerful influence he’s making in the soccer world. While the film centers on Sekou’s personal story, it also showcases his work through Kitboys Club, the Atlanta-based creative collective he founded, which blends sport, fashion, and storytelling. Through Kitboys Club, Sekou is shaping a more inclusive and representative game, using limited-edition apparel and urban aesthetics to make soccer more accessible to American audiences. The film also highlights how Sekou’s broader creative work—spanning photography, videography, music, and web design—celebrates the rich culture that’s driving soccer’s evolution.

VIEW THE SHORT-FORM FILM

In addition to the film, adidas is deepening its investment in Sekou’s mission by providing a substantial grant to support Kitboys Club’s continued efforts to expand access to the game, foster creative expression, and empower the next generation of Black soccer innovators.

This year’s HBE theme honors how individual creativity stitches together a larger cultural narrative—one rich with resilience, innovation, and unapologetic Black brilliance. Sekou embodies this vision, using his platforms to break down barriers, reimagine the game, and build space for community to flourish.

Stay tuned as adidas HBE continues its year-long celebration of Black excellence.

More about adidas Honoring Black Excellence (HBE)

Born in 2019, Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) is an adidas initiative that recognizes Black community leaders and amplifies their work through impactful storytelling, giveback programs, and community activations. Rooted in co-creation, HBE is driven by the honorees’ efforts in their communities to uplift and empower the next generation of Black athletes and creatives.

More About adidas:

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024.