CEO Bri Is changing the game with The Spoiled Brat Life

When CEO Bri, the dynamic founder of The Spoiled Brat Life, walked out of esthetician school in 2018, she wasn’t thinking small—she was thinking spa empire. The Atlanta-bred beauty boss has transformed her early hustle—selling hair in the sixth grade—into a flourishing brand rooted in skincare, wellness, and self-love. As Black women continue to create wellness spaces just for us, Bri has become a bold leader of the movement, fusing beauty with a deeper sense of purpose.

From Funeral Homes to Facials

Long before launching her signature skincare and wellness line, Bri was absorbing lessons from her family’s 80-year-old funeral home business in Kentucky. “It was always in me,” she said. “It was always around me.” That entrepreneurial drive sent her straight from high school to esthetician school, where she first dreamed of owning a spa. Fast forward, and The Spoiled Brat Life has grown beyond services into a lifestyle—built on self-prioritization, beauty, and personal healing.

Sculpt. Heal. Glow.

While training, Bri discovered body contouring—a niche service thriving on the West Coast that had yet to blow up in the South. Seizing the opportunity, she earned her certification and began offering body sculpting, lymphatic massages, and post-op care. Her technique was so effective that clients began seeing immediate relief. “A woman came in with a swollen leg and left able to move it again,” Bri said. “She told me, ‘Girl, you just saved my life.'”

Her hands-on approach soon expanded into the launch of her supplement line, Sculpt and Heal, after she noticed that clients were already buying the greens and lymphatic products she recommended. “I realized—I’m missing out on a lot of money. I could make this myself.” And she did. Sculpt and Heal now includes lymphatic drainage drops, metabolism-boosting formulas, and her signature glow greens. It’s a powerful move as Black-owned beauty brands continue to redefine wellness and beauty.

Spoiling Yourself Is a Lifestyle

The Spoiled Brat Life isn’t just about contouring services—it’s a full philosophy of daily care and healing. “Spoiling yourself is a lifestyle,” Bri explained. That could be as simple as closing the door for a long shower, or as intentional as booking a lymphatic massage after surgery. In her world, soft life isn’t a trend—it’s therapy.

To bring that lifestyle to life, she’s launching a Sculpt and Heal Pilates event this May, where content creators and influencers will test out her new products in a chic, affirming setting. With a skincare summer drop and a fall business retreat in Colombia also on the calendar, Bri is moving like a mogul—and taking her tribe with her.

A Brand for the Grown & Glowing

Originally catering to her peer group, Bri quickly shifted gears to focus on women aged 25 to 40—those most invested in lifestyle wellness, aesthetics, and body positivity. Her clientele now includes corporate professionals, influencers, and beauty insiders who appreciate her holistic approach. As Gen Z and Millennials redefine what self-care really looks like, The Spoiled Brat Life continues to attract women who value intention over indulgence.

Even when she’s not in the spa, Bri prioritizes balance. Her go-to escape? A spa day or binge-watching “Real Housewives of Atlanta”—with Porsha and Kandi at the top of her favorites list. “That’s my self-care,” she laughs. “If I want to sit on the couch and relax, that’s what I’m doing.”

The Spoiled Brat Era Is Here

With a signature product line, glowing testimonials, and a clear mission, CEO Bri has carved out her own lane in the wellness industry. She’s showing that spoiling yourself isn’t selfish—it’s sacred. As more Black women embrace healing journeys through travel and entrepreneurship, Bri is leading by example, expanding her brand, and empowering others to do the same.

Follow her journey on @ceo_b_r_i_e_ and tap into the movement at @thespoiledbratlife. Whether you’re snatching your waist or sipping greens in the morning, you deserve this kind of glow-up.

For more cultural coverage and lifestyle stories, head to RollingOut.com.