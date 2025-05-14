DDG downplaying Halle Bailey abuse enrages fans

Rapper DDG incited outrage when he downplayed the restraining order that his ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey filed against him for allegedly abusing her.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Bailey filed for the restraining order, claiming DDG was physically, emotionally, and verbally abusive to her throughout their two-year relationship, which ended in October 2024.

Halle Bailey accuses DDG of roughing her up

Bailey, one-half of the R&B singing group Chloe x Halle, said in the legal documents that an altercation emanated from an argument about visitation arrangements for their son, Halo, in January 2025. She claims she suffered a chipped tooth and bruises.

DDG enraged fans when he indicated that he was unconcerned and unbothered by these chain of events when he spoke to his nearly 7 million Instagram followers.

DDG indicated he is unbothered

“I’m chillin btw… I have no worries. streaming later on, no days off!” he said, also posting the message on his X account.

DDG, whose initials stand for Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., has yet to speak on the veracity of Bailey’s claims. He is required to stay 100 feet away from Bailey. But DDG’s mother took to Instagram to deny the alleged abuse.

“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet, even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred towards mine,” said Tonya Granberry.

Halle Bailey fans go off on DDG Fans of the Little Mermaid actress and singer were irate that DDG would have the audacity to go on social media to minimize the gravity of alleged domestic abuse. “When men say they’re chilling they actually losing their s–t!! You most definitely hit the lil mermaid,” a Bailey fan wrote under his post. A second person said this would be a “good time to regroup and stay off the internet.” One fan wanted to know just what did DDG do to Bailey. “They’re cooking you on every blog bro.. what really happened?!” while a fourth declared to DDG: “YOU SUCH A BUM.” A fifth commenter beseeched DDG to seek professional counseling to reconcile his anger issues, while a sixth hopes that karma comes back to hit him hard. “And I hope you’re stupid enough to mention her and that baby so they can sue and lock your yuck mouth a– tf up b—h,” another X user wrote. Soulja Boy promises to beat up DDG for laying hands on Halle Bailey Fellow rapper Soulja Boy went volcanic after he learned of the restraining order that Bailey filed against DDG and vowed to avenge what happened to Bailey. “You a b—h a– n—a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n—a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u im beating the f–k out u,” the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper wrote on X. Many fans torch Souja Boy for his own domestic violence cases “Soulja you’ve been threatening n—-s for over 15 years now. everyone very comfortable and untouched. Wake up,” one user responded to Soulja on X. A second respondent reminded Soulja Boy that his stance would have been noble if he were not fighting abuse allegations himself. “I agree with you, but you need to worry about how you gonna pay that woman them millions.. let’s not act like your hands ain’t dirty,” a third fan wrote. Another commenter shamed Soulja for being an alleged hypocrite, saying, “lost 2 cases for abusing women. I think you need to fight yourself.”

Be advised: If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788.